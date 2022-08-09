Eight young horseshoe crabs were spotted at Siangshan Wetlands (香山濕地) during a field study held by the Hsinchu City Government and the Ocean Conservation Administration, the city government said in a news release on Sunday.
It was the biggest number of young horseshoe crabs found in a single day in the area, which has a 1,768-hectare intertidal zone, making it the largest wetland in northern Taiwan. The field study was led by Jay Yang (楊明哲), a horseshoe crab conservation expert.
The horseshoe crab, also known as the king crab, is a living fossil that first appeared on Earth hundreds of millions of years ago.
Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu City Government
There are four kinds of horseshoe crab in the world, one of which is the Chinese horseshoe crab (or the tri-spine horseshoe crab), which can be found in Taiwan and was listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2019, Yang said.
Besides the outlying counties of Kinmen and Penghu, where young horseshoe crabs are more often spotted, they are barely seen on Taiwan proper, with rare sightings at Siangshan Wetlands, Chiayi County’s Budai Township (布袋) and in Tainan, he said.
The eight young horseshoe crabs might have hatched five years ago, Yang said, adding that Siangshan Wetlands might attract them because of its sandification and the food it provides.
Yang said the mud at the wetlands was more sandified than it was in August last year, as it reached the middle of his calves then, but only his ankles this year.
It might be due to the removal of the artificially planted mangrove forest there, he said, adding that the wetland’s rich seaweed and small aquatic animals provide food for the young horseshoe crabs.
The Siangshan Wetlands are a key middle point of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, at which migratory waterbirds can enjoy rich resources and rest, Acting Hsinchu Mayor Chen Chang-hsian (陳章賢) said.
Urging members of the public not to enter the wetlands so as not to harm the horseshoe crabs and other wetland creatures, the city government said that those who do so can be fined NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million (US$10,001 to US$50,007) under the Wetland Conservation Act (濕地保育法).
‘SUSPENDED’: The restrictions are likely to have a greater effect on seafood producers, as exports of food and drinks to China had already decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic China’s customs administration late on Monday announced bans on more than 100 Taiwanese food brands ahead of a visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing said that the blacklisted exporters — which include tea, honey and seafood producers — failed to renew their export registration and could therefore only sell their products until the end of this month. The exporters may submit additional documents this month, Food and Drug Administration Director Wu Shou-mei (吳秀梅) said, adding that the agency would help them complete their registrations. The bans might be politically motivated, as Taiwanese manufacturers were treated differently than
MISSILE PATHS: Certain information on the Chinese missile fire was not disclosed to maintain secrecy over military intelligence-gathering capabilities, the MND said Military experts yesterday speculated on the implication of the government’s tight-lipped response and the lack of air-raid sirens during the first day of China’s military drills the previous day. On Thursday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) launched 11 Dongfeng-series ballistic missiles into waters north, east and south of Taiwan, a day after US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from the country, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said that China fired nine missiles toward Taiwan, including four that flew over Taiwan proper. However, China’s exhibition of force failed to terrorize the local populace, because
UNDER WATCH: Taiwan will have to establish a standardized nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus and monitor its spread, the CDC said The Langya henipavirus, which can be transmitted from animals to humans, has been discovered in China, with 35 human infections reported so far, Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said, adding that the nation would establish a nucleic acid testing method to identify the virus. A study titled “A Zoonotic Henipavirus in Febrile Patients in China” that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Thursday said that a new henipavirus associated with a fever-causing human illness was identified in China. The study said an investigation identified 35 patients with acute infection of the Langya henipavirus in China’s Shandong
Legislators across party lines yesterday welcomed US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, marking the first time in 25 years that an incumbent US House speaker has visited the nation. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) cited the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) support for Pelosi’s visit — including from senior party members KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) — as evidence that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) foreign diplomacy is on the right course. Pelosi’s visit has special meaning for Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region as a whole, DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said. The