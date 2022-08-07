China bans ‘Taiwan’ goods: report

By Fang Wei-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Chinese General Administration of Customs yesterday said it would forbid the mention of “Taiwan” or “Republic of China (ROC)” on the origin labels of imported electronics, the South Korean Aju Business Daily reported yesterday.

Some companies in the country’s industrial sector are uncertain how the order might affect operations, the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups said, adding that no official concerns have been received, according the the report.

The directive applies to components, such as batteries, originating from Taiwanese companies, and specific firms are not being targeted, according to Taiwanese business owners who were not named in the report.

A cargo ship is pictured at a port in Keelung, Taiwan, January 7. Photo: Reuters

The report said that there was no indication whether firms in other countries have received a similar notice.

However, a report yesterday in Japan’s Nikkei Asia said that Chinese customs, the day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi concluded a controversial visit to Taiwan, had detained a shipment headed to a Pegatron factory in Suzhou to determine whether the shipped products contravened the rule.

The company assembles products in China for Apple, Microsoft and Tesla.

Pegatron vice chairman Jason Cheng (程建中) had been a guest at President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) lunch event for Pelosi on Wednesday, the report said.

Pegatron yesterday said in a statement that its Chinese operations were running on schedule, adding that no interruptions to production are foreseen.

Additional reporting by Yang Fu-yi