Yunlin expo ‘unlike any other’ presents local agriculture

Staff writer, with CNA





A unique agricultural exhibition opened in Yunlin County yesterday, offering 500 hands-on classes over the next two weeks.

The Yunlin Agricultural Design Expo in Beigang Township (北港) is “an exhibition unlike any other,” Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan (張麗善) said at the opening ceremony.

“Covering various aspects of life, art and culture, and being centered on Yunlin’s agriculture, it will definitely change visitors’ ideas about agriculture by showing them the innovation and the future prospects of the county’s farming and fisheries industries,” she said.

Vegetables are displayed at the Yunlin Agricultural Design Expo in Yunlin County’s Beigang Township yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Yunlin County Government via CNA

Spread across the expansive premises of the Beigang Sugar Factory, the event features six areas that focus on themes such as rice, fruits and vegetables, fisheries and animal husbandry.

The activities, which run through Aug. 14, include 500 classes that enable visitors to try their hand at making peanut butter, soy sauce and ready-to-eat food items, the organizers said.

Visitors can also join a series of two-day tours to some of the historic districts and tourist sites in the county, they added.

One of the major features of the event is the promotion of Yunlin-grown coffee, which is being served in a setting that resembles a typical European old city, they said.

With a population of just under 700,000, Yunlin is one of Taiwan’s major agricultural areas, supplying rice, fresh produce and fish products to other parts of the country.

More details about the expo can be found on the event’s official Web site, yunlin-agricultural-design-exhibition.com.