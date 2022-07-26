Jimmy Lin recovering well after Tesla accident

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin (林志穎) is still in hospital, but is in stable condition and recovering well from a car crash in which he was injured on Friday, his agent said yesterday.

At a news conference, Lin’s agent and brother said that the entertainer was still unable to piece together the events that led to the crash and the explosion of his Tesla electric vehicle on a street in Taoyuan’s Lujhu District (蘆竹) on Friday.

Dashcam and surveillance footage of the accident showed the front of Lin’s Tesla Model X clipping a raised lane divider then crashing into a signpost at about 11am.

Taiwanese actor and singer Jimmy Lin gestures at an event in Taipei on Feb. 25. Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Taipei Times

Construction workers and passersby in the area managed to pull Lin and his six-year-old son from the car shortly before it burst into flames, video footage shot by bystanders showed.

Lin sustained several fractures and required surgery after he was taken to Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, but he is now in stable condition and well on his way to recovery, his agent and his brother said, without giving any further details.

They did not give any information about the condition of the entertainer’s son, who was seen in the videos with some minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

The agent and Lin’s brother said that yesterday’s news conference would be the last until the entertainer is well enough to give an update himself.

They also expressed thanks to the passersby who pulled the entertainer and his son from the car, and said Lin would contact them soon to personally thank them.

Lin, a popular actor, singer and race car driver, had passed a breath alcohol test at the scene of the accident, police said.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, police added.