Divorces within five years of marriage at 10-year high

Staff Writer, with CNA





The number of couples in Taiwan who divorced within five years of getting married reached a 10-year high last year, data released on Friday by the Ministry of the Interior showed.

The data showed that 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent of the total number of divorced couples, ended their marriage after being married for less than five years.

However, the number of divorced couples in Taiwan overall dropped for the fourth consecutive year to 47,888 last year, the data showed.

Newlyweds kiss at a mass wedding ceremony in Taoyuan on Oct 10, 2017. Photo: CNA

Of the divorced couples, 1,507 were same-sex couples, it showed.

Divorces in which both partners were Taiwanese accounted for 86.4 percent, while the rest were cross-national couples, the data showed.

The median number of years couples getting divorced were married was 7.95, it showed.

That was down 0.15 years from 2020 and 1.07 years from 2012.

The number of years married at the time of divorce has steadily declined after peaking at 9.1 years in 2014, the data showed.

Those who got divorced within five years of getting married hit a 10-year high and made up the largest proportion, with 16,639 couples, or 34.75 percent, followed by couples who got divorced within five to 10 years of getting married, with 11,198 couples, or 23.38 percent, the data showed.

The number of couples who get divorced within five years of marriage has risen every year since 2013, when their share of all divorces surpassed 30 percent, the data showed.

The number of divorced couples fluctuated between 2012 and 2017, peaking in 2012 with 55,835 couples, before dropping for four years in a row since 2018.

Ministry data showed that 114,606 couples married last year — a decline of 5.83 percent from 2020.

As of the end of last year, 10.22 million Taiwan residents were married, which translated to a marriage rate of 43.76 percent, while 1,875,561 people were divorced, the data showed.