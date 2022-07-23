DEFENSE
Chinese naval ship spotted
A Chinese naval reconnaissance vessel was spotted off Hualien County early yesterday morning, ahead of the start of the annual live-fire Han Kuang military exercises on Monday, an anonymous military source said. The Chinese vessel was spotted 44 nautical miles (81.5km) off Fengbin Township (豐濱) at about 4am, sailing in a southeasterly direction until it went out of monitoring range, the source said. Chinese reconnaissance and intelligence vessels had been spotted in the area before live-fire drills in previous years, they added. Ministry of National Defense spokesman Sun Li-fang (孫立方) said the ministry was looking into the matter. The drills starting on Monday are to include large-scale joint naval and air drills off Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳).
EDUCATION
Amendment targets abuse
The Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment aiming to weed out public school employees convicted of sexual assault, corruption or national security-related offenses. The amendment to the Act Governing the Appointment of Educators (教育人員任用條例) stipulates that educators who have hidden previous sexual assault convictions and commit further offenses on campus could be dismissed without authorization by the authorities. Previous convictions would under certain circumstances permanently disqualify educators from positions at public schools. The bill would apply to principals, teachers, staffers and sports coaches at public schools; researchers at government-affiliated institutions; and personnel at social education institutions. Personnel would be suspended from their duties for one to four years if they are found guilty of sexual harassment, bullying or causing mental or physical suffering to students through the use of corporal punishment.
CULTURE
Bookstore to get overhaul
Renovation work on Taiwan’s oldest Chinese-language bookstore began on Thursday, funded by the Keelung Cultural Affairs Bureau. Renovation of the 75-year-old bookstore is expected to take one year, the bureau said. To help save the local heritage site, bureau Director-General Chen Ching-ping (陳靜萍) said the bureau secured funding of NT$3.58 million (US$119,668) from the Ministry of Culture. The Tzu Li Bookstore (自立書店) was founded by Chen Shang-hui (陳上惠) in April 1947, the bureau said. Chen Shang-hui, who passed away in January last year at the age of 103, in 1945 became aware that local stores only sold books in Japanese after Tokyo’s colonial rule ended in October that year, the bureau said. He then started importing books from China to sell them in his newly opened store, it added.
SOCIETY
Ports upgraded for migrants
Most fishing ports have been equipped with washrooms and prayer rooms for foreign fishing crew members so that 59 percent of Taiwan’s 6,895 foreign crew members now have access to such facilities, the Fisheries Agency said on Wednesday. The agency started a program to set up the facilities in 2020. As of June 30, 29 washrooms with hot water systems had been set up at fishing ports, agency Director-General Chang Chih-sheng (張致盛) said, adding that three more would be completed in the second half of this year, as the agency seeks to increase the coverage rate to 90 percent. As most crew members are Muslims, 14 prayer rooms had also been set up, Chang said. The agency also expanded its online portal for foreign fishers, offering services in Chinese, English, Indonesian, Filipino and Vietnamese.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international