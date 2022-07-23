About 100,000 juvenile flower crabs on Thursday were released off Penghu County’s Dacang (大倉) islet by the local branch of the Fisheries Research Institute.
The release of the young crabs, about 1cm wide, seeks to address a significant decline in their population amid overfishing.
Adult crabs are easy to catch and process, and are regarded as a delicacy, which makes them profitable for commercial fishers.
Photo courtesy of the Penghu Marine Biology Research Center
To tackle the overfishing problem, the institute has been releasing hundreds of thousands of juvenile crabs off Penghu every year. It has also sought to improve and expand their habitat by restoring the marine environment.
Institute director Justin Hsieh (謝恆毅) said the branch has planted seagrass of the Halodule uninervis, Nanozostera japonica, Halophila ovalis and other species on 5,000m2 of seabed off Penghu, helping crabs hide from predators.
The seagrass bed is rich in organic detritus, and small animals such as skeleton shrimps and juvenile mollusks feed on epiphytic algae growing on its leaves, he said, adding that juvenile crabs feed on those small animals.
The releases have been welcomed by local residents concerned about the decline in crab populations near Penghu.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international