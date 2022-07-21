New Taipei City’s Ansi Junior High School announced the death last weekend of its campus dog, Kele (可樂), a stray shiba inu who became a favorite of countless students and staff after turning up in a classroom on a cold day more than a decade ago.
Principal Chih Hsu-tai (池旭臺) said that the aging Kele’s death from an illness on Saturday had “brought a lot of sadness” to everyone with a connection to the Sansia District (三峽) school.
Even during her recent illness, “Kele set an example of how to face death, and to love and value the people close to you,” Chih said, adding that students were planning to hold a memorial for her once school is back in session.
Photo courtesy of New Taipei Ansi Junior High School via CNA
Kele was found curled up in a classroom during a cold snap in March 2011, and settled into her role as a campus dog after administrators failed to find her an adoptive home, the school said.
Over the course of her 11-plus years at the school, Kele was recognized as the “No. 1 campus dog in the nation” by the Executive Yuan and became the subject of a Facebook fan page with more than 23,000 followers, it said.
Teacher Chiang Ta-ju (姜大如), who helped care for Kele, said one of her favorite memories of the campus dog was the time she bravely chased away three water buffalo that had wandered onto school grounds.
On a more regular basis, Kele provided emotional comfort to students and gave them something to talk about with their parents, while also teaching them important life lessons, including that people “aren’t so high and mighty,” Chiang said.
Kele passed away peacefully on Saturday night, after being in declining health since she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in April, Chiang said.
After her passing, Kele was cremated on Monday and given a tree burial at a pet cemetery, complete with a Buddhist funeral ceremony and a potted basil plant to adorn her grave, Chiang said.
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international