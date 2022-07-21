School mourns death of longtime campus pet dog

Staff writer, with CNA





New Taipei City’s Ansi Junior High School announced the death last weekend of its campus dog, Kele (可樂), a stray shiba inu who became a favorite of countless students and staff after turning up in a classroom on a cold day more than a decade ago.

Principal Chih Hsu-tai (池旭臺) said that the aging Kele’s death from an illness on Saturday had “brought a lot of sadness” to everyone with a connection to the Sansia District (三峽) school.

Even during her recent illness, “Kele set an example of how to face death, and to love and value the people close to you,” Chih said, adding that students were planning to hold a memorial for her once school is back in session.

New Taipei City’s Ansi Junior High School’s campus dog Kele lays across a teacher’s lap with her paw wrapped in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of New Taipei Ansi Junior High School via CNA

Kele was found curled up in a classroom during a cold snap in March 2011, and settled into her role as a campus dog after administrators failed to find her an adoptive home, the school said.

Over the course of her 11-plus years at the school, Kele was recognized as the “No. 1 campus dog in the nation” by the Executive Yuan and became the subject of a Facebook fan page with more than 23,000 followers, it said.

Teacher Chiang Ta-ju (姜大如), who helped care for Kele, said one of her favorite memories of the campus dog was the time she bravely chased away three water buffalo that had wandered onto school grounds.

On a more regular basis, Kele provided emotional comfort to students and gave them something to talk about with their parents, while also teaching them important life lessons, including that people “aren’t so high and mighty,” Chiang said.

Kele passed away peacefully on Saturday night, after being in declining health since she was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in April, Chiang said.

After her passing, Kele was cremated on Monday and given a tree burial at a pet cemetery, complete with a Buddhist funeral ceremony and a potted basil plant to adorn her grave, Chiang said.