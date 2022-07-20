Ministry reiterates stance after envoy backs ‘unification’

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday reiterated that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, following an EU ambassador’s statement about the bloc’s stance on the Taiwan Strait.

Spanish Ambassador to Japan Jorge Toledo Albinana, who the EU at the end of last month named as its next envoy to China, said in an interview with Barcelona-based La Vanguardia that the EU supports Taiwan’s peaceful “unification” with China, but not independence.

Albinana is to start at the embassy in China in September.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou speaks at a news conference at the ministry in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times

China was surprised at the opposition Russia drew from the EU, the US, Canada, Japan and South Korea after it invaded Ukraine, he told the newspaper.

He does not think that Taiwan might be the next Ukraine, as Taiwan is a “mountainous island,” unlike Ukraine, which is vast and flat, he said.

“We believe that there is only one China,” he said, adding that if a military invasion of Taiwan were to occur, “the EU has clearly stated that it would take the same or even harsher measures than the ones used against Russia together with the US and other allies.”

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday told a news briefing that Taiwan is an independent, sovereign state and a highly developed democratic country.

“Taiwan and the EU share the values of freedom and democracy,” Ou said, adding that Taiwan is strategically important and plays a critical role in the global supply chain.

The Chinese government has never governed Taiwan and only the government chosen by Taiwanese can represent them on the international stage, she said.

Taiwan would continue to bolster its friendly ties with EU members and other like-minded countries based on the already solid foundation, she added.

The European Economic and Trade Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.