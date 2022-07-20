Two managers at a Hong Kong-based company were on Monday granted deferred prosecution for illegally setting up a business in Taiwan.
Analogix Semiconductor Inc (硅谷數模科技) business manager Teng Yun (滕筠) and an assistant manager surnamed Cheng (鄭) were also fined NT$500,000 each, the Taipei Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office said.
Investigators found that Analogix is wholly backed by Chinese funds, although it is registered as a Hong Kong company that engages in IC design and packaging in Taiwan as part of the semiconductor supply chain.
Analogix registered its business in Taiwan in 2012 and opened an office in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), Ministry of Economic Affairs records show.
Its owner was listed as Yang Kewei (楊可為), the records show.
The Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau in March conducted searches at eight companies allegedly backed by Chinese funds, including Analogix, and detained more than 60 people for questioning.
Yang has since fled Taiwan and a wanted bulletin has been issued for him, prosecutors said.
Bureau officials said the companies stole proprietary technology and other trade secrets from Taiwanese firms, and recruited Taiwanese professionals in high-tech sectors to work in China.
Teng and Cheng were aware that Chinese-backed companies may not set up offices or operate in Taiwan without approval from government agencies, prosecutors said.
Their actions have contravened the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關條例), they said.
Teng was in charge of sales and promotion, while Chang was responsible for customized IC design and packaging for customers.
The duo were granted deferred prosecution, because they admitted to wrongdoing, had no prior criminal record and their activities did not cause too much damage, they said.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
Taiwanese horror film Incantation (咒) has passed another national milestone since its release in March, after making its way onto Netflix’s charts and becoming the platform’s most watched Taiwanese film. The movie yesterday ranked fourth on Netflix’s top 10 list of non-English-language films, garnering the attention of gore lovers and horror aficionados around the world. Netflix data showed that Incantation scared its way into the top 10 by accumulating up to 3.24 million hours of viewership during the week ending Sunday last week. Third-party data collection service FlixPatrol said Incantation was Netflix’s eighth-most trending international film. FlixPatrol said the movie was the platform’s top
CALL TO BE HEARD: The Ride on Highways campaign is encouraging people who own 50cc motorcycles or larger to ride on freeways for the next two weeks Motorcycle riders are to drive on freeways from today until Sunday next week to protest the government’s decades-long policy of restricting their access to freeways. Motorcycles with an engine displacement of 250 cubic centimeters (cc) or more are only allowed to access National Freeway 3A, a 5.6km-long spur of the Formosa Freeway that connects Taipei and New Taipei City. Motorcyclists planning the protest are part of an online campaign called “Ride on Highways.” Prior to this two-week protest, heavy motorcycle riders rode on freeways from July 1 to 4, during which 91 of them were intercepted by freeway police. As the Freeway Bureau
Taiwan is the third-best place to live for expatriates, a survey conducted by global networking site InterNations showed. In this year’s Expat Insider survey of 52 destination, 98 percent of Taiwan-based respondents said they generally feel safe in the country, the highest share on this survey item worldwide, compared with a global average of 81 percent. Taiwan ranked second in the survey’s Quality of Life Index. Virtually all Taiwan-based expats surveyed said that healthcare in the nation is affordable, compared with a global average of 61 percent, and 98 percent of them said healthcare is widely available in Taiwan, versus 73 percent worldwide. The
CHANGING MINDS: Although there are record numbers of graduates, the jobs they want are not increasing in number, leading to calls for the youth to be re-educated China is facing a labor crisis as graduates are rejecting any kind of blue-collar work, even highly paid technical jobs, the Mainland Affairs Council said in a report that said stagnant social mobility and conspicuous wealth contributed to swelling the ranks of dispossessed young people in the country. The council last month published an analysis of China’s work environment in a report written by National Chengchi University assistant professor of sociology Chiang Yi-lin (姜以琳). Greater access to higher education in China has made it difficult to fill blue-collar job vacancies, exacerbating a poor labor outlook already challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, international