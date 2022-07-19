Mark Esper in Taiwan to discuss security, relations

BUSY SCHEDULE: The former defense secretary and two US think tank members are to meet with business representatives, government officials and think tanks

Staff writer, with CNA





Former US secretary of defense Mark Esper is leading a three-member US think tank delegation that arrived in Taiwan yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Esper, who served as US defense chief from 2019 to 2020 under former US president Donald Trump, is visiting until Thursday with Barry Pavel, senior vice president and director of the Washington-based Atlantic Council, and Stefano Stefanini, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and a former permanent representative of Italy to NATO.

During their visit, the three are to meet with senior government officials, think tanks and business representatives, to exchange views on the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and Taiwan’s overall relations with the US and Europe, the ministry said in a statement.

Then-US secretary of defense Mark Esper waits before a meeting with Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the Pentagon in Washington on Sept. 22, 2020. Photo: AP

Calling Esper a long-term friend of Taiwan, the ministry said that he has repeatedly reiterated his support of democratic Taiwan, while he was defense secretary and after leaving office.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine has increased international focus on the authoritarian threat faced by Taiwan, the visit would hopefully help policymakers in the US and Europe gain a better understanding of Taiwan, increasing their support for the nation, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said in a separate statement that European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer is to arrive in Taiwan today for a three-day visit.

It would be the highest-level visit made by a European Parliament member to Taiwan, the ministry said.