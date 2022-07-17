Japanese schools get taste of mangoes from Taiwan

By Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s mangoes are now served in lunches at schools in Kasama, Japan, the Council of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Agency said on Thursday.

Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) visited Kasama Municipal Inada Junior High School, which is among the six schools to offer the fruit, to try one of the lunches, the agency said in a news release.

Taiwan produces a variety of mangoes, including Irwin, Jinhuang, Yuwen, Xishi and Keitt, which are grown mainly in mountainous areas in the south, it said.

Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh, left, and a student hold a box of mangoes at Kasama Municipal Inada Junior High School in Japan on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Council of Agriculture via CNA

Most mango orchards are on hillsides with good soil drainage, sufficient sunshine, and a large temperature difference between day and night, it said, adding that the mangoes Taiwan produces are firm and fragrant.

In addition, growers have introduced a “mango safety management system,” helping to ensure the quality of their products through a traceability system, it said.

Mangoes are relatively expensive in Japan, where “many people are unfamiliar with the fruit,” it said.

The agency cooperated with the Taiwan Representative Office of Kasama City to make videos to teach how to cut and eat mangoes, it added.

Taiwan exported 431 tonnes of mangoes to Japan in 2016 and 869 tonnes last year, a 102 percent increase, trade data showed.