Ukraine’s countermoves against Russia’s larger military shows Taiwan that possessing advanced “asymmetric” weapons and a determination to resist invasion by a larger neighbor can be a successful combination, a senior US Department of State official said on Wednesday.
“One of the things that everyone is thinking about when it comes to Taiwan, and I think a lesson learned from this war, is that asymmetric works,” US Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Political Military Affairs Jessica Lewis said at a Center for International and Strategic Studies event on US security assistance to Ukraine.
Lewis said that Ukraine’s use of US-provided Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft weapons — considered asymmetric because they can help a smaller force battle a stronger opponent — hold lessons for the defense of Taiwan, which China has threatened with invasion.
Photo: AFP
Pointing out that US officials have long studied how Taiwan should prepare for a potential Chinese assault, Lewis said that defenders against a numerically more powerful invasion force require more than advanced weapons.
It is important not to “over-compare” the situations in Ukraine and Taiwan, but it is crucial to look for lessons learned, she said.
“For a long time, when it comes to Taiwan, we’ve been looking at this question, you know: What does an asymmetric defense and preparing yourself look like?” she said. “It’s not just a matter of whether you have a Stinger or a Javelin. What we’ve seen from the Ukrainians is you have a population that was trained, willing and able to fight.”
Taiwan has worked alongside the US to acquire asymmetric weapons in the face of threats by China.
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
An officer at Huaping (華平) police station of the Tainan Police Department’s 4th Precinct has been given two minor demerits for accessing the personal information of 25 baseball cheerleaders. The officer surnamed Liu (劉) accessed the household registration system with a computer at the station three times between April and last month to check photographs of the cheerleaders on their national identification cards, the precinct said on Sunday following an investigation. Liu was suspended from accessing the system for three months and the chief of the police station, surnamed Shih (施), was given a warning for insufficient oversight, it said. The case came
PROVOCATIVE TALK: A Chinese general demanded that the US cease ‘collusion’ with Taiwan, saying that any ‘wanton provocation’ would be met with a ‘firm counterattack’ China’s military yesterday said it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior US senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The exercises, announced by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, were organized in response to “collusion and provocations” by Taiwan and the US, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Colonel Wu Qian (吳謙) said in a statement. Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday in the northern part of the waterway, a Taiwan source briefed on the
PARALLELS WITH CHINA: Relocating from eastern Europe to Tunghai University, the students said they bond with Taiwan through its familiar geopolitical circumstances When Ukrainian student Anna Fursyk first moved into her Taiwanese university dormitory, the roar of passing military jets made her flinch, reminding her of the war she had fled. She is among eight young Ukrainians who arrived in Taichung to study on full scholarships at Tunghai University, drawn by Taiwan’s democracy and a kinship born of living under a threat of invasion from a much bigger, increasingly aggressive neighbor. The planes that spooked Fursyk were from a nearby air base that is scrambling jets more frequently to counter the growing number of incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “I