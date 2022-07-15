Ukraine weapon use shows way for Taiwan: US

Bloomberg





Ukraine’s countermoves against Russia’s larger military shows Taiwan that possessing advanced “asymmetric” weapons and a determination to resist invasion by a larger neighbor can be a successful combination, a senior US Department of State official said on Wednesday.

“One of the things that everyone is thinking about when it comes to Taiwan, and I think a lesson learned from this war, is that asymmetric works,” US Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Political Military Affairs Jessica Lewis said at a Center for International and Strategic Studies event on US security assistance to Ukraine.

Lewis said that Ukraine’s use of US-provided Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft weapons — considered asymmetric because they can help a smaller force battle a stronger opponent — hold lessons for the defense of Taiwan, which China has threatened with invasion.

US Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Political Military Affairs Jessica Lewis testifies during a US Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington on March 10. Photo: AFP

Pointing out that US officials have long studied how Taiwan should prepare for a potential Chinese assault, Lewis said that defenders against a numerically more powerful invasion force require more than advanced weapons.

It is important not to “over-compare” the situations in Ukraine and Taiwan, but it is crucial to look for lessons learned, she said.

“For a long time, when it comes to Taiwan, we’ve been looking at this question, you know: What does an asymmetric defense and preparing yourself look like?” she said. “It’s not just a matter of whether you have a Stinger or a Javelin. What we’ve seen from the Ukrainians is you have a population that was trained, willing and able to fight.”

Taiwan has worked alongside the US to acquire asymmetric weapons in the face of threats by China.