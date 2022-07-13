Taiwan has been using advanced technology to help its allies in Central America address a new strain of Panama disease, which affects banana plants, the International Cooperation and Development Fund said yesterday.
International Cooperation and Development Fund deputy secretary-general Stephen Lee (李志宏) told a news briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei that the organization has contributed to a project involving the National Space Organization, the Taiwan Banana Research Institute and the Regional International Organization for Agricultural Health aimed at preventing the spread of Panama disease tropical race 4 (TR4), which is caused by a fungus, in Central America.
“Since last year, we have been working with the National Space Organization to build a monitoring and alarm system for Panama disease using satellite technology,” Lee said, adding that nine satellite observation points have been installed in Guatemala, Honduras and Belize.
Photo courtesy of the International Cooperation and Development Fund
The system improved the analytical efficiency of the data that was collected in the nations and helped monitor the outbreak, he said.
Last month, the International Cooperation and Development Fund, the Regional International Organization for Agricultural Health and the Guatemalan Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food hosted a forum on phytosanitary in the region, Lee said.
Chiang Shih-chao (蔣世超) and Chao Shih-ping (趙治平), experts from the Taiwan Banana Research Institute, told the forum how Taiwan tackles the TR4 strain, Lee said.
Taiwan has also helped resuscitate the banana farming industries of the Philippines and Mozambique by enabling them to export fruit that are resistant to Panama disease, he said.
“The forum was attended by representatives from agricultural agencies in 17 Central and South American countries, and nearly 300 banana growers,” he said. “This shows that many countries have tried to learn from Taiwan’s experience and control of preventing and controlling banana disease outbreaks.”
“Banana exports from Guatemala, Honduras and Belize are valued at US$1.421 billion a year,” Lee said. “We will continue identifying the needs of growers in Central America and developing technology that can help them.”
‘HEARTRENDING’ LOSS: Abe, who had urged the US to defend Taiwan, once said that ‘given Japan and Taiwan’s deep friendship, there are no unsolvable problems’ Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, known for his pro-Taiwan stance, had always viewed Taiwan as an important friend to his country, regardless of whether he was in office, Taiwanese officials said yesterday. Abe — who served two terms as prime minister from Sept. 26, 2006, to Sept. 26, 2007, and from Dec. 26, 2012, to Sept. 16, 2020 — died yesterday after he was shot while giving a speech. Abe had always been on friendly terms with Taiwanese politicians and had visited the country several times. In 2010, Abe met with then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) with members of the All-Party Parliamentary
TAIWAN SUPPORTER: The visit by Rick Scott, who has cosigned several Taiwan-friendly senate bills, comes after six of his peers visited the nation earlier this year US Senator Rick Scott arrived in Taiwan yesterday afternoon for a two-day visit. Scott, who serves on the US Senate Committee on Armed Services, is the seventh US senator to visit Taiwan this year. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Republican senator from Florida was greeted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光). Scott is scheduled to meet with President Tsai Ying-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) during his visit, the ministry said, adding that Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) was to host a banquet to welcome him. Scott would also have a
Taoyuan prosecutors have indicted a Jhongli District (中壢) police officer for allegedly throwing a female music teacher to the ground and handcuffing her after she refused to submit to questioning. The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office had initially declined to press charges, but the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office ordered local authorities in December last year to conduct a second review after the music teacher, Chan Hui-ling (詹慧玲), filed an appeal. On April 22 last year, a police officer, surnamed Yeh (葉), approached Chan as she was walking near Jhongli Railway Station and attempted to question her, asking her name, if she lived nearby
PROVOCATIVE TALK: A Chinese general demanded that the US cease ‘collusion’ with Taiwan, saying that any ‘wanton provocation’ would be met with a ‘firm counterattack’ China’s military yesterday said it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior US senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The exercises, announced by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, were organized in response to “collusion and provocations” by Taiwan and the US, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesman Colonel Wu Qian (吳謙) said in a statement. Several Chinese fighter jets crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait yesterday in the northern part of the waterway, a Taiwan source briefed on the