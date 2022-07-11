The Taoyuan City Government on Friday advised people to remain vigilant for snakes, saying they are the most active from April to November.
The city’s emergency unit responsible for removing beehives and catching snakes captures about 2,400 of the reptiles every year, and had as of last month caught 626 this year, the Taoyuan Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Management Section said.
People who want to have a snake removed from their residence can call the 119 or 1999 hotlines, the section said, adding that more information is available on the department’s Web site (https://www.agriculture.ntpc.gov.tw/cht/index.php).
Photo courtesy of the Taoyuan Department of Agriculture
The best way to prevent snakes entering homes is to keep the environment clean and brightly lit, and to avoid clutter, which could attract mice that could in turn draw snakes to the area, the section said.
If bitten by a snake, people should presume the animal is venomous and try to make note of its patterns and other features, it said.
They should take off any accessories, such as rings, watches or belts, near the snakebite in case of swelling. If the snakebite is on a limb, they should tie a bandage about 10cm above the wound to slow the spread of the venom, it said. They should remain calm and immediately seek medical attention.
The section warned people against cutting the snakebite or trying to suck out the venom, as this could cause an infection.
People should not place ice packs on the snakebite, as this would increase the risk of necrosis, and should not drink alcohol or stimulants to avoid activating the venom, it added.
To keep away snakes, people can place packaging tape with the sticky side up along places that snakes might pass through, or put shrimp cages near the entrance of their home as snakes tend to crawl along edges and corners, it said.
Personnel from the emergency unit would remove snakes caught by residents upon receiving a report, the section said.
