Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for donating more than 1,000 wheelchairs and mobility aids to improve the quality of life of physically challenged Guatemalans.
“I am pleased to be part of the delivery of medical equipment for children and adults with disabilities, donated by the Republic of China, whom I thank for being a great ally and friend,” Giammattei wrote on Twitter after attending the donation ceremony.
“Today we see this friendship between our two peoples reflected in the smiles and comfort of people who need it. The needs are many and we will continue to attend to them so that Guatemalans can have a better quality of life,” he added.
Photo: Bloomberg
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) retweeted Giammattei’s post, and added a line that said: “That’s what friends are for.”
“I will keep working with you for the betterment of our two peoples,” she wrote on Twitter.
Ambassador to Guatemala Cheng Li-cheng (鄭力城) said the latest batch of donations includes 294 wheelchairs for adults, 158 wheelchairs for children and 848 walking assist devices for those in need.
The medical equipment was jointly donated by the Taiwanese government and two Taiwan-based charity groups — the third consecutive year Taiwan is making such a donation, Cheng said at the ceremony.
In addition, 1,560 tonnes of rice donated by Taiwan are in the process of being distributed to families in need, he said.
These donations show that Taiwan is doing its best to support its ally and its people, he said.
Guatemala is the biggest of the 14 states in terms of population that recognize Taiwan and is one of its oldest allies. The two countries established formal ties in 1935 when the government of the Republic of China was still based in mainland China.
During a recent interview, Giammattei pledged that Guatemala would stick with Taiwan, as Beijing continued to poach Taiwan’s diplomatic allies over the past few years.
Since May 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) came to office, Taiwan has lost eight diplomatic allies to China, namely Burkina Faso, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Kiribati, Nicaragua, Panama, Sao Tome and Principe, and the Solomon Islands.
TRAVEL CONFERENCE: Representatives from the two countries exchanged views on how to increase tourist numbers, with one identifying individual travel as a trend Taiwan and South Korea aim to increase the number of tourists traveling between the two countries to 3 million, government and tourism industry representatives said at a conference in Hsinchu City yesterday. The annual event was attended by Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯); Tourism Bureau Director-General Chang Shi-chung (張錫聰); Taiwan Visitors Association chairwoman Yeh Chu-lan (葉菊蘭); South Korean Representative to Taiwan Chung Byung-won; Yoon Ji-sook, an official at the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Korea Association of Travel Agents chairman Oh Chang-hee. Global tourism is expected to soon rebound to between 55 and
HASTY PLAN: Instructors must teach in a language they are not fluent in, while students are forced to learn new subjects in a tongue they do not know, teachers said The National Federation of Teachers Unions (NFTU) yesterday urged the government to thoroughly review its Bilingual 2030 policy, saying it has caused problems in elementary and high schools, and might affect the quality of education in other subjects. The government on March 28 changed its original “Bilingual Nation 2030” plan to the “Bilingual 2030” plan, no longer aiming to turn Taiwan into a Mandarin-English bilingual nation by 2030, NFTU president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei. Despite the change, the policy’s budget, resources and most of its content remain the same, causing unusual scenes on campuses, he said. Cheng Chi-yi
‘STILL RISKY’: The quarantine requirement for arrivals cannot be lifted, as COVID-19 cases have been rising in Europe and the US, the minister of health and welfare said The government might consider dropping a negative COVID-19 test result requirement for travelers from low-risk countries, but lifting the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers is still risky, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The CECC on Monday said it does not plan to further loosen border controls soon. National Taiwan University Children’s Hospital superintendent Huang Li-min (黃立民) said the “3+4” quarantine policy separates inbound travelers from family members for only three days, which is not enough to block the spread of the virus, so the government might consider changing it to a “0+7” policy. He also said that it might
Taiwanese singer Miu Chu (朱俐靜) passed away over the weekend after a battle with breast cancer, her family announced yesterday. She was 40 years old. The family wrote on Chu’s Facebook fan page that she died peacefully. “Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who was always full of laughter and always brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said. The family asked for privacy at this time and said that details of a memorial service would be announced later. Chu was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. She was an alumna of the TV reality show