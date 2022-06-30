DPP lawmakers tout party’s efforts to reach out to NGOs aiding Ukrainians

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators have over the past few months met with lawmakers in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to extend Taiwan’s support to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) helping Ukrainian refugees, DPP Legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) said.

A DPP delegation recently visited a foundation in Wroclaw, Poland, that helps Ukrainian refugees communicate and integrate with the local community, Lin told a news conference.

The Russian invasion has triggered an exodus of Ukrainians, a majority of whom have fled to Poland.

Taiwan has donated US$500,000 to the foundation through the Wroclaw City Government to fund cultural and education programs for the refugees, Lin said.

The foundation’s deputy director said they were touched by Taiwan’s support, but expressed concern that international attention over the issue might wane as the war drags on.

Taiwan has been greatly inspired by Ukrainians’ resolve to defend their homeland and the government has welcomed young Ukrainians to study in Taiwan, Lin said, adding that the foundation should reach out to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Poland.

DPP Legislator Michelle Lin (林楚茵) said the foundation’s biggest task was to help refugees learn Polish and help refugee children enter schools as seamlessly as possible.

Michelle Lin also said that legal counseling was another important service offered by the foundation, as Ukrainians fleeing to Poland often need assistance with legal matters.

“Taiwan might be far from Ukraine, but the kindness of Taiwanese has allowed people from both countries to stand together,” she said.

Michelle Lin told the news conference that the dress she was wearing was a gift from a Ukrainian refugee to thank Taiwanese for their help.