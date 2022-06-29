The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 44,428 new COVID-19 cases, down 21 percent from a week earlier. It also confirmed 103 deaths as well as the nation’s youngest case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said 44,379 local and 49 imported cases were reported.
“Although daily local caseloads are usually higher on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the case count [yesterday] is still about 21 percent lower than the number reported on Tuesday last week [56,404], and the number of local cases is falling by about 80,000 per week,” he said.
Photo: CNA
Chuang said 180 new moderate-to-severe cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 15,266 this year, including 5,595 deaths.
Of the 103 deaths reported yesterday, 97 people (94 percent) had underlying health conditions, 60 (58 percent) did not receive a booster vaccine dose and 58 (56 percent) were aged 80 or older, he said.
One of the deceased was a man in his 30s who had cirrhosis and kidney disease. He also developed bacterial pneumonia and respiratory failure due to COVID-19.
He died on Friday after more than a month of hospitalization, said CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division.
A one-year-old boy was diagnosed as a severe case yesterday. He was initially diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 28. After his symptoms alleviated, he developed a fever, red lips, rashes and diarrhea on June 17. He was taken to an emergency room on Monday last week after his symptoms did not improve.
The boy was found to have abnormal levels of inflammation markers and thrombosis risk factors, while an echocardiogram showed mild coronary artery dilation, Lo said.
He also developed conjunctivitis, low blood pressure and cold sweats during hospitalization, which suggested MIS-C, Lo said, adding that the boy was on Monday discharged from the hospital after recovering.
The boy is the youngest case of MIS-C and the 15th case of MIS-C reported in Taiwan so far, he added.
Chuang was asked about a doctor’s prediction that daily caseloads could fall below 10,000 by July 18 and the case fatality rate might surpass those in New Zealand, Singapore and Japan while staying lower than those in South Korea and Hong Kong.
Chuang said the number of new daily infections has not fallen as rapidly as predicted, so daily caseloads might fall below 10,000 late next month.
Taiwan’s case fatality rate involving the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is about 15.5 per 10,000 people, Chuang said.
Hopefully, the number of deaths can be further reduced through early diagnosis and treatment, he said.
Asked whether a cap on the number of inbound travelers might be increased, Chuang said the “3+4” quarantine policy and the weekly cap of 25,000 arrivals were implemented on June 15.
The center would observe the policies’ effects for at least two weeks, he said, adding that the cap would not be increased soon, as collecting and analyzing data would take some time.
Separately, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) gave an update about China’s claim that SARS-CoV-2 was detected on the packaging of food imports from Taiwan.
Beijing earlier this month temporarily banned imports of chilled and frozen hairtail fish, as well as frozen horse mackerel, from Taiwan, claiming that SARS-CoV-2 was detected on the packaging.
Chen said that 34 samples were on Monday collected from eight types of seafood packaging in Keelung and Yilan County for SARS-CoV-2 tests and all of them were negative.
He urged China not to make baseless accusations to create trade barriers.
“We have made sure that our products are safe through testing,” he said.
“No country other than China has detected SARS-CoV-2 on frozen food packages during the pandemic,” he said. “Our export products are safe.”
Liya Chu (朱如茵), whose parents are New York-based Taiwanese restaurateurs, has been crowned the champion of US television cooking competition MasterChef Junior, after wowing the judges, including celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, with a feast of fusion cuisine. In the finale of the show’s eighth season, broadcast on Thursday, Chu walked away with US$100,000 after serving a spread of spiced duck breast with scallion pancakes and miso eggplant, followed by coconut pandan panna cotta with a passion fruit coulis and sesame tuille. Chu, who was 10 years old at the time of filming three years ago, faced off against then-11-year-old Grayson Price from
A university student has gained the spotlight for an interactive map he designed detailing all of China’s military bases and installations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Soochow University music student Joseph Wen (溫約瑟), who calls himself an amateur military enthusiast, said he created the map to “help people better understand the cross-strait situation.” Wen originally posted the map online on June 14 last year, but it gained greater attention after he mentioned it during an appearance on a China Television talk show. On the show, Wen said he had gathered information on the locations from publicly available Web sites, as
GLOBAL STRATEGY: Indo-Pacific alliances need reinforcement to prevent Chinese occupation of Taiwan, which would threaten Japan, Hawaii and Australia, Pompeo said The US should officially recognize Taiwan as a free, independent nation and establish official diplomatic ties, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo told an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Friday. Every US president since Harry Truman has considered Taiwan’s existence to be of utmost importance to US national security, Pompeo said. Taiwan is a principal US partner in technology and economic matters, and if China were to capture Taiwan’s semiconductor supply chain, it would severely hamper the US economy, Pompeo said. Should China occupy Taiwan, it would severely weaken US influence in the Indo-Pacific region and its surrounding areas,
Opening-day ticket sales for a horror exhibition at the Tainan Art Museum were suspended twice on Saturday as the show attracted too many visitors. Titled “Ghosts and Hells: The Underworld in Asian art,” the exhibition runs until Oct. 16. It is the local version of a show that debuted at the Musee du quai Branly-Jacques Chirac in Paris. It was planned and curated by Julien Rousseau. The Tainan museum said that within an hour of its doors opening, more than 1,000 people had entered the exhibition. By noon, 3,000 physical and virtual tickets had been sold, while the museum had more than 4,000