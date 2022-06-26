Yilan’s Nanfangao Bridge to reopen ahead of schedule

Staff writer, with CNA





Yilan County’s Nanfangao Bridge (南方澳橋), which collapsed in 2019 killing six people and injuring 13, is set to reopen in September, the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) said on Friday.

The reconstruction of the bridge at Nanfangao Fishing Port (南方澳漁港) in Suao Township (蘇澳) is slightly ahead of schedule, as it was about 90 percent complete as of June 15, indicating that it could be reopened on Sept. 18 instead of Oct. 1, DGH officials said in a briefing to the Public Construction Commission.

The Nanfangao suspension bridge collapsed on Oct. 1, 2019, killing six migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, who were on fishing boats in the port. Nine Philippine and Indonesian migrant workers, one oil tank driver and three rescuers were also injured, while many vessels and vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The Nanfangao Bridge, which is being reconstructed in Yilan County’s Suao Township following the deadly collapse of an earlier bridge in 2019, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: CNA

An investigation into the collapse found that corrosion in parts of the bridge, superficial maintenance work and a lack of repairs caused the collapse.

The DGH, which is in charge of the project commissioned by Taiwan International Ports Corp, said that reconstruction of the 796.53m bridge started on July 16, 2020, at a cost of NT$860 million (US$28.92 million at the current exchange rate).

The bridge is to feature images of mackerels, as well as a light art installation and an observation deck to promote tourism, the agency said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has worked with local governments to examine and repair 101 bridges across the country, an undertaking that is expected to be completed by the end of the year.