People riding on buses and other large vehicles without putting on a seat belt would from Dec. 1 be fined, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Thursday.

The fine would also apply to children as young as four years old and drivers who do not remind passengers to use seatbelts, the ministry said as it previewed the new rule.

Drivers who fail to remind passengers would be fined NT$6,000, and passengers who do not heed a driver’s request would be fined NT3,000, it said.

The rule is to apply to commercially operated and privately owned buses, trucks and other large vehicles, it said.

The new regulations were drafted to enforce amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) signed into law in December last year.

The amended act mandates the utilization of seat belts by all passengers in a large vehicle. Currently, only those on front-row or door-adjacent seats are required to put on seat belts.

The fines for those currently required to use seat belts would remain unchanged at NT$3,000 to NT$4,500, the ministry said.

Currently, the use of seat belts in large vehicles on freeways and highways is mandated by regulations governing passenger transport services, which means only business owners can be fined, not drivers or passengers who ignore the rules, it said

Highway police would be tasked with conducting safety inspections at weighbridges to enforce the rule, the ministry said, adding that the measure is seeking to increase traffic safety and not to collect fines.