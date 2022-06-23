Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) yesterday accepted the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) nomination to run for Taoyuan mayor in the Nov. 26 local elections, saying he is ready to renew the party’s administration of the city.
His announcement came a day after the DPP’s Central Executive Committee approved a proposal from the election strategy committee to nominate Lin without holding a primary.
Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) of the DPP cannot seek re-election, as he has reached the two-term limit.
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
Lin told a news conference that the “fair city of Taoyuan cannot go backward” and that he is ready to pick up Chen’s mantle.
He attended the conference via video link, as he is undergoing COVID-19 quarantine.
The election would not be a race between the pan-green and pan-blue camps, but a fight to defend progress, he said.
Lin and Chen became mayors in 2014 after capturing cities deemed Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) strongholds and then won re-election.
Lin said he would seek counsel from DPP leaders and voters while canvassing Taoyuan’s 13 districts.
His election campaign would be carried out in cooperation with the party’s city council candidates in a bid to secure all of the council seats in the city, he said.
Lin said that DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬), and former legislators Cheng Pao-ching (鄭寶清), Huang Shih-cho (黃適卓), Huang Shier-chieg (黃世傑) and Peng Shao-chin (彭紹瑾) would support his candidacy.
Lin said his administration in Hsinchu has transformed the municipality into something more than a pass-through city.
Asked about his support for creating a special municipality by merging the Hsinchu city and county in addition to Taoyuan, Lin said that the opposition has torpedoed the proposal for the time being, but he would continue to support it.
The three jurisdictions should be integrated into an administrative region, as they already form a metropolitan area in practice, he said.
Lin said he looks forward to working with the next Hsinchu mayor to make the proposal a reality.
Lin said that his wife, Liao Yu-Shen (廖欲伸), has misgivings about his candidacy out of concern for his health and worries about KMT smear campaigns.
Liao remains firmly committed to the family’s political ideals despite these fears, he said.
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
ALARM GROWS: US officials are concerned that China’s claim that the Taiwan Strait is an internal waterway is a deliberate effort to muddy the legal status of Taiwan US President Joe Biden’s administration has decided to reject a vague new assertion by China that the Taiwan Strait is not “international waters” and is increasingly concerned the stance could result in more frequent challenges at sea for Taiwan, people familiar with the matter said. Chinese officials have made such remarks repeatedly in meetings with US counterparts over the past few months. In the past, while China regularly protested US military moves in the Taiwan Strait, the legal status of the waters was not a regular talking point in meetings with US officials. The timing of the assertion is causing alarm within the
TAIPEI PROTEST INSTIGATED: Taiwanese unification advocates gathered at the Japan association office, urged on by the Chinese media, an official said A national security official earlier this week warned of Beijing’s “trifecta” strategy of intimidating other countries, after Japan was rebuked for reportedly planning to station an active-duty defense attache at the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association over the summer. The Sankei Shimbun on June 4 reported that the Japanese Ministry of Defense was for the first time considering dispatching a serving civilian rather than a retired official to the association amid intensifying Chinese pressure in the Taiwan Strait. Tokyo has traditionally sent a retired military officer to serve as an unofficial liaison at the association, the newspaper said. Although Tokyo declined to comment officially on