The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday presented a French sculptor with a medal for using his artistic skills to improve the friendship between Taiwan and France.
Joseph Visy was presented with the Friendship Medal of Diplomacy by Eastern Taiwan Office Director Hu Chi-pin (胡琪斌), who highlighted the significant contributions Visy has made to Taiwanese stone carving art and aesthetics.
Visy, 71, has made Hualien County his home over the past 18 years.
Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times
Yesterday, he presented a work titled Happy to Live in Hualien 2001-2022, made out of marble, onyx and rose stone, to Hualien to thank the county and its people.
The sculpture, created to express his happiness while living in the county, is his gift to the people of Hualien to thank them for looking after him during the 18 years he has lived there, Visy said.
Visy said he faced several difficulties when he first arrived in Taiwan, but local residents helped him overcome those obstacles.
He said he also made many friends as his son grew up in Taiwan over the past 18 years.
Born in Budapest, Visy settled in Paris in 1981 where he was involved in the restoration of the Palace of Versailles, the Bourbon Palace, the Louvre Museum and the Arc de Triomphe.
He arrived in Taiwan at the end of 2001 to take part in a month-long camp for the Hualien International Stone Sculpture Festival. After the program ended, Visy returned to France, but then came back to Taiwan and settled in Hualien in 2004.
He said he fell in love with Hualien’s natural scenery over the years, as well as the many different types of stones that the county has.
Visy is to return to France later this year with his son, who is planning to begin his tertiary education in the country.
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
FIVE QUESTIONED: Customers reported faulty kits after Safeway OA Supply Co allegedly imported poor-quality versions from China and sold them as US-made products The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday banned the sale and importation of Flowflex COVID-19 rapid test kits, after 2.37 million flawed kits, allegedly made in China, entered the Taiwanese market and were sold to 13 government agencies. According to regulations, the kits should be manufactured in factories in the US, but the importer allegedly imported poor-quality kits from China illegally and sold them as US-made products, FDA section chief Fu Ying-hsien (傅映先) said. The FDA ordered that all Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests that were imported by Safeway OA Supply Co Ltd (大鑫資訊) be recalled and warned customers against buying or
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether