Nearly 8,000 train passengers were delayed after a magnitude 6 earthquake struck Hualien County at 9:05am yesterday.
The Taiwan Railways Administration said the earthquake delayed 6,196 passengers on 31 trains, and about 1,700 passengers on the Taoyuan International Airport MRT Line.
No casualties had been reported as of press time last night, but televised footage showed business owners in Hualien County’s Guangfu Township (光復) cleaning up damaged goods and broken glass.
Photo courtesy of Taoyuan Metro Corp
Footage from a surveillance camera at Liyu Lake (鯉魚潭), a tourist destination on the east coast, showed that the quake caused the lake to shake vertically.
The quake’s epicenter was 37.7km southwest of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 6.8km, in Guangfu Township, Central Weather Bureau data showed.
Earthquakes with a focal depth of up to 30km are defined as “very shallow.”
The largest intensity generated by the temblor, which was felt nationwide, measured 5 on Taiwan’s seven-tier intensity scale in Guangfu Township, the bureau said, adding that the intensity measured 4 in Nantou, Taitung and Hualien counties.
As of 3:07pm, the bureau’s Seismological Center had recorded 11 aftershocks: one magnitude 5, five magnitude 4 and another five magnitude 3.
Yesterday’s quake was the sixth one this year of magnitude 6, Seismological Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said.
“We estimate that aftershocks of magnitude 5 or greater could happen in the next two days. In the next seven days, people should also watch out for aftershocks of magnitude 4 to 5,” Chen said.
Aftershocks smaller than magnitude 4 could occur over the next 30 days, he added.
The bureau has yet to determine the cause of the land earthquake, which occurred on the west side of the East Rift Valley stretching from Hualien County to Taitung County, Chen said.
“The rift valley itself is a large fault, but it also contains a junction of the tectonic plates and many small faults. The epicenter was on top of the fault in Guangfu. Because it was a very shallow earthquake, we cannot be certain that it was related to the movement of the fault. There is a Central Geological Survey investigation pending,” he said.
The epicenter was not in a region prone to earthquakes greater than magnitude 6, Chen said.
There was magnitude 6.09 quake in 2009, he said, citing bureau records since 1990.
Over the past 32 years, the bureau has recorded 14 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater in the region, four of which were deep earthquakes, Chen said, adding that yesterday’s earthquake was the shallowest.
Each year, Taiwan has an average of two to three earthquakes that are magnitude 6 or greater, Chen said, adding that the number of magnitude 6 earthquakes this year is already twice the annual average.
Three of this year’s six earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater occurred on March 23, Chen said.
Yesterday’s earthquake was not related to those on March 23, he said.
The highest number of earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater was recorded in 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake on Sept. 21.
That quake triggered 13 aftershocks of magnitude 6, Chen said.
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for
FIVE QUESTIONED: Customers reported faulty kits after Safeway OA Supply Co allegedly imported poor-quality versions from China and sold them as US-made products The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday banned the sale and importation of Flowflex COVID-19 rapid test kits, after 2.37 million flawed kits, allegedly made in China, entered the Taiwanese market and were sold to 13 government agencies. According to regulations, the kits should be manufactured in factories in the US, but the importer allegedly imported poor-quality kits from China illegally and sold them as US-made products, FDA section chief Fu Ying-hsien (傅映先) said. The FDA ordered that all Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests that were imported by Safeway OA Supply Co Ltd (大鑫資訊) be recalled and warned customers against buying or
NEW TRAVEL REGIME: The CECC advised people to stay put in between quarantine and self-disease prevention, but said that they could apply for a location change Inbound travelers who need to change locations for the four-day self-disease prevention period following their three-day quarantine must apply with their local government, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The “one person per household” principle would remain in place under the new “3+4” quarantine policy, which was implemented yesterday, the center said. More than 4,500 incoming travelers were expected yesterday, including more than 980 people who entered Taiwan in the early morning, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the CECC’s acting spokesman and medical response division deputy head. Lo said many people had asked the CECC whether