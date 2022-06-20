DPP names mayoral picks for Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Keelung

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA





The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) electoral strategy committee on Saturday recommended that the party recruit Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) to run for mayor of Taoyuan in the local elections on Nov. 26.

The committee — presided over by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is chair of the party and head of the committee — also recommended that DPP Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應), who represents a district in Keelung, run for mayor of Keelung and that Hsinchu Deputy Mayor Shen Hui-hung (沈慧虹) run for mayor of Hsinchu.

The committee has forwarded its recommendations to the party’s Central Standing Committee ahead of a meeting on Wednesday.

From left, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying, Hsinchu Deputy Mayor Shen Hui-hung and Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien are pictured in a composite photograph. Photo: Taipei Times

The three cities have DPP mayors: Keelung Mayor Lin Yu- chang (林右昌), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) and Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien.

Lin Chih-chien is considered a younger-generation DPP politician. In 2009, he won a city councilor seat in Hsinchu, before becoming the youngest Hsinchu mayor at the age of 39 in 2014. He won re-election in 2018, becoming the first DPP mayor to win a second term in Hsinchu.

Lin Chih-chien said in an interview with the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) that Hsinchu and Taoyuan have close cultural and historical connections.

“The two regions [Hsinchu and Taoyuan] are one combined ‘working and living space,’” he said. “Over the years, people in Taoyuan have gone to festivals and temple events in Hsinchu, and to visit relatives, while people in Hsinchu have gone to Taoyuan to visit relatives and for recreation.”

The DPP has yet to name its nominees in the key Taipei and New Taipei City elections for mayor.

However, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and former minister of transportation and communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) are the top names on the party’s list of candidates for Taipei mayor, while DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) is the party’s top candidate for New Taipei City mayor, party members said.