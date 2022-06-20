Ministry mulls installing solar panels on army bases

By Wu Su-wei and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Army bases are being surveyed for sites where companies could install solar panels, the Ministry of National Defense said, expressing its aim to comply with the government’s sustainable energy policies.

The ministry said in a report to the Legislative Yuan that it seeks to improve the energy security of important facilities on army bases by promoting energy diversification and self-sufficiency.

In peacetime, army bases use electricity provided by Taiwan Power, but they switch to generators and uninterruptible power systems during power outages, the ministry said.

A solar array is pictured on the roof of a building in Tainan’s Sinying District in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Tainan Bureau of Civil Affairs

The armed forces have purchased mobile generators that can generate between 1 kilowatt (kW) and 60kW of electricity to meet power needs during emergencies, it added.

CPC Corp, Taiwan supplies the armed forces with oil at a floating price, it said, adding that it buys when the price is low and uses the oil economically.

Combat readiness missions are not affected by the supply of oil as the types of oil in stock can meet operational needs, the ministry said.

In wartime, the armed forces have backup generators for key facilities — such as command centers; command and control communication systems; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems; medical facilities; and logistical services — which also generate enough power for mobile weapon systems, it said.

The Regulations Governing Power Rationing During Power Shortage Periods (電源不足時期限制用電辦法) give troops priority for electricity during wartime, it said.

The military’s oil reserves, which are more than its strategic reserves, are enough to operate some equipment during wartime, it said.

Under the Petroleum Administration Act (石油管理法), the government maintains a security stockpile of 64 days and oil businesses keep a security stockpile of 92 days, while the nation’s 2,491 gas stations are responsible for supplying fuel to households and war zones.

As electricity generation and oil storage are “key national infrastructures” and crucial to the protection of critical facilities, the military considers their importance to combat missions in drawing up an overall protection plan, the ministry said.