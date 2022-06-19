Tenants can from July 1 apply to access a NT$30 billion (US$1.01 billion) relief program set up by the Executive Yuan, the Construction and Planning Agency said yesterday.
The program, set up to offer relief to tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, would accept applications through an online platform, it said.
At least 500,000 newlywed couples, families with young children and singles living alone would benefit from the housing subsidy, which was first announced in March, the agency said.
Photo: CNA
The program offers subsidies to four times more families than had been eligible for the previous program, which was capped at 12,000 families, and is a significant expansion of the government’s rent relief efforts, it said.
Families can benefit from the new program if the average income of its members — including those not in the workforce — is lower than 2.5 times the government’s standard amount for the cost of living.
The program’s predecessor set the threshold at three times the cost of living.
Families enrolled in the program would receive 1.2 to 1.8 times their monthly rent, depending on their income and number of dependents.
Participants in expiring housing subsidy programs must reapply to stay enrolled within 10 days of receiving notice, the agency said
Deputy Minister of the Interior Hua Ching-chun (花敬群) on Friday told the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister paper of the Taipei Times) that the program was designed to be scalable, as an estimated 700,000 families are eligible.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) had ordered that housing subsidies be designed to accommodate potential expansions, Hua said, adding that if needed, the program’s budget would be increased.
People can apply at has.cpami.gov.tw/subsidyOnline/house300e, the agency said, adding that it would send out paper applications on request.
NOT DEFENSELESS: Taiwan’s medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile offers an added deterrent to a potential cross-strait invasion, the legislative speaker said China should think twice about invading Taiwan, as its Yun Feng (雲峰, Cloud Peak) missile could reach Beijing, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said yesterday. You was presenting an online keynote speech on the Web forum www.taiwanus.net. He said that when he was the premier he already knew that the Cloud Peak, a medium-range supersonic land-attack cruise missile developed in Taiwan, could reach Beijing. At the time he could not talk publicly about it, but now he could, as the missile is in mass production. You was premier from Feb. 1, 2002, to Feb. 1, 2005. Taiwan is not invading China, but China should
NEW ASSERTIONS: The strait’s status as an international waterway has never been an issue in discussions until recently, raising fears of a naval confrontation, a source said During meetings with US counterparts in the past few months, Chinese military officials repeatedly said that the Taiwan Strait is not within international waters, generating concern in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said. The statement, which disputes the US interpretation of international law, has been delivered to the US government by Chinese officials on multiple occasions and at multiple levels, the person said. The US and key allies routinely send naval vessels through the waterway as part of freedom of navigation exercises, with the view that much of the strait is in international waters. China has long asserted that the
EIGHT KILLED: Three of the four juvenile victims were children of the man suspected of setting the fire at the tire repair shop after a family dispute Four of the eight people killed in a fire in Hsinchu City on Wednesday night were children and the other four were adults who died while trying to rescue the children from the second floor of the burning building, the city’s Fire Bureau said yesterday. Fire Bureau First Corps commander Chang Chih-chih (張智智) told a news conference that the fire at Zheng Yi Tire Repair Shop on Dongda Road might have been intentionally set by the owner’s son, Chen Yen-hsiang (陳彥翔), who earlier had an argument with other family members. Chen allegedly bought gasoline and lit a fire near four motorcycles inside
FIFA World Cup host Qatar has corrected an online application form that listed Taiwan as part of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Following the ministry’s protest on Wednesday, “Taiwan” replaced “Taiwan, Province of China” on a dropdown menu on the Web site to apply for a Hayya Card, an identification card all World Cup spectators are required to obtain, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. “We express our appreciation to the event organizers for their swift response in making the correction and safeguarding the rights of our nation’s fans,” she added. The card also serves as an entry visa for