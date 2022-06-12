Groups open shrine for killed physician

Groups directed by Beijing are using violence and intimidation in Taiwan, former health minister and Chiayi mayor Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) said on Thursday at a ceremony in Taipei unveiling a shrine to “Taiwanese Martyr” John Cheng (鄭達志).

Cheng, a 52-year-old sports physician, was killed while trying to stop David Chou (周文偉), 68, who allegedly opened fire on a gathering of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, on May 15.

“It is with a heavy heart that we attend this commemoration. We pray for Cheng’s spirit to stay with us, to protect all Taiwanese,” Twu said.

Former Department of Health director-general Twu Shiing-jer attends a ceremony, held by the 908 Taiwan Republic Campaign in Taipei on Thursday to commemorate John Cheng, who died in the Laguna Woods, California, church shooting. Photo: Screen grab from an Internet livestream

Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵), Free Taiwan Party founder Tsay Ting-kuei (蔡丁貴) and officials from the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan also attended the shrine dedication ceremony at Chen’s office.

Chen said that the shrine would be open to the public on May 15 every year, so that Taiwanese can learn from Cheng’s courage, and pray for his spirit to protect Taiwan from evil.

“Cheng was killed when he charged the assailant, while trying to protect fellow churchgoers. We must remember his selfless sacrifice, and that he prevented the killing of many people through his courageous actions,” Twu said, adding that Cheng was born to Taiwanese parents who immigrated to the US in 1970.

Twu said that Chou, who was overpowered and arrested at the scene, and is facing murder charges, had attended meetings of pro-China organizations in the US.

Born in Taiwan to parents from China, Chou grew up in Taiwan before moving to the US, Twu said.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes last month called the shooting a “politically motivated hate incident,” while people online have said that Chou had attended a meeting of the National Association for China’s Peaceful Unification (NACPU), which is reportedly associated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“The NACPU in the US is linked to the CCP, and most of these so-called Chinese organizations are engaged in violence,” Twu said.

“Although its name calls for peaceful unification, it really means annexation, military invasion through fighting and killing,” he added.

Chen said that the NACPU has direct connections to Beijing, and has received directives from Wang Yang (汪洋), a member of the CCP’s Politburo Standing Committee.

“So the church shooting is not a simple case, but likely had a bigger political plot behind it,” Chen said.

“It is very worrying that the NACPU has interactions and held meetings with pro-China organizations in Taiwan. These groups are walking time bombs in Taiwan, so we urge the authorities to investigate them and find their connections and funding channels from China,” he added.

Chen also demanded that the government investigate the activities and meetings NACPU has had in Taiwan.

Twu also discussed the China Unification Promotion Party, saying that it receives funding and direction from Beijing to operate as a front for the Chinese government.

“All of them who are pro-China, as they identify themselves as Chinese, are hostile against Taiwanese, and are willing to use violence and intimidation to achieve their goals,” he said.

“Right now Taiwan has to deal with a surge in COVID-19 infections and people are working hard to adjust prevention policies, but China still deploys warplanes as part of daily harassment efforts and issues military threats against us. This is violence by China, in response to Taiwan’s peaceful approach,” he added.

The intention of so-called Chinese political parties and pro-China organizations in Taiwan is to destabilize society, because they want to subjugate Taiwanese through military force and kill anyone who stands in their way, Twu said.

“We must not forget the sacrifice Cheng made. Through this tragedy, we hope Taiwanese can wake up to see China as it is — a military expansionist state seeking to annex neighboring countries,” Twu said. “Most importantly, we must safeguard Taiwan, with the firm conviction that Taiwan and China are two separate nations.”