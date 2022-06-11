The Omicron BA.2 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2 is rapidly spreading in Taiwan, while the original BA.1 subvariant has not been recorded in domestic COVID-19 cases since April 21, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), the deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that a few imported cases reported at the end of last month were infected with the earlier subvariant, but about 96 percent of the total had the BA.2 subvariant.
Genome sequencing results have not shown any BA.4 or BA.5 subvariants among domestic or imported cases, he added.
Photo: CNA
Meanwhile, Taiwan’s COVID-19 death toll reached another single-day high, as the CECC reported 213 deaths from the disease along with 68,311 new local cases.
The number of deaths topped the 211 reported on Thursday, and brought the total number of people in Taiwan who have died from COVID-19 complications since the pandemic began more than two years ago to 3,797, CECC data showed.
The deceased ranged in age from people in their 40s to those older than 90, and included 197 who had chronic illnesses or other severe diseases, and 85 who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, the CECC said.
The CECC said that 209 previously reported COVID-19 cases had developed into severe infections, and another 344 had developed moderate symptoms of the disease.
Among the new severe cases was a six-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, the third such case in children recorded in Taiwan, the center said.
Lo said the girl did not have any underlying health conditions and had tested positive for COVID-19 using a polymerase chain reaction test on May 5 after displaying symptoms.
After she finished her quarantine on May 13, she appeared normal except for a mild cough, Lo said.
However, on Monday last week, she developed a fever of 38.5°C, which persisted for the next few days, he said.
On Thursday last week, she reported feeling nauseous, prompting her parents to take her to a hospital emergency room, Lo said.
The girl was admitted and diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome, he said, adding that she is undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit, and her condition is improving.
As of Thursday, 5,735 of the 2,665,809 domestic cases reported this year have been classified as severe infections and 3,457 as moderate, accounting for 0.13 percent and 0.215 percent of the total respectively, CECC data showed.
In all other cases, the patients were either asymptomatic or had mild infections, the CECC said.
Yesterday, Taichung reported the highest number of new domestic cases at 10,032, followed by Kaohsiung with 9,864 and New Taipei City with 8,858.
Tainan recorded 6,291 cases, Taoyuan 6,081, Changhua County 5,088, Taipei 4,891, Pingtung County 2,989, Hsinchu County 1,748, Yunlin County 1,597, Nantou County 1,530, Miaoli County 1,509, Hsinchu City 1,272, Chiayi County 1,266 and Yilan County 1,259.
Hualien County reported 1,063, Keelung 965, Taitung County 806, Chiayi City 753, Penghu County 230, Kinmen County 198 and Lienchiang County 21.
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,