Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Tuesday met with US National Security Council (NSC) officials and US lawmakers to discuss issues regarding Taiwan’s security and national defense.
Chu, who is on an 11-day trip to the US, said the meeting with NSC Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger lasted about 45 minutes.
It was held at the American Institute in Taiwan’s Washington headquarters.
Photo courtesy of the Chinese Nationalist Party
They exchanged views on Taiwan’s security and national defense, including military service and the reserve force, Chu said.
The meeting showed that Washington places more focus on security issues, energy and technology than it did three years ago, Chu said, referring to his visit to the US in August 2019, shortly after he lost the KMT’s presidential primary for the 2020 election.
Chu visited Capitol Hill after the talks with Rosenberger for separate meetings with US representatives Don Bacon, Ruben Gallego, Lisa McClain, Michelle Steel and Steve Chabot, who chairs the US House of Representatives Taiwan Caucus, the KMT said.
Chu told McClain that the nation would require more arms that can boost its capabilities in the short term, as the nation is reforming its military and placing more focus on its reserve forces to resist potential external threats, the KMT said yesterday in a statement.
RISK OF WAR
Many experts and analysts estimate that there could be a conflict in the Taiwan Strait in the next five to 10 years, Chu said, adding that Taiwan and the US should strengthen joint defense training.
Chu discussed the nation’s semiconductor industry with Gallego, the statement said.
Chipmakers in Taiwan, South Korea and other allied nations should come together and work out a “common standard” to bolster global supply chains, Chu said, adding that he had conveyed the idea to the US government.
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,