MOFA welcomes EU draft backing Taiwan’s inclusion

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday welcomed a draft report issued by the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international affairs.

The committee issued the report on “the EU and the defense of multilateralism” on Thursday.

The draft was passed with 55 votes in favor, 13 opposed and seven abstentions, and is to be voted on by the European Parliament.

A portion of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs draft report on the EU and the defense of multilateralism is pictured. Copy courtesy of the European Parliment

It focuses on improving the efficacy of the UN’s multilateral institutions and enhancing EU countries’ effect through them.

The report calls on the EU to join multilateral frameworks and deepen cooperation with like-minded countries.

It expresses concern that some countries are trying to extend their influence over multilateral institutions by providing financial support.

Belgian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Assita Kanko and Slovakian MEP Miriam Lexmann proposed separate amendments in February advocating that the report back Taiwan’s global participation.

The proposals called for supporting Taiwan’s participation in the WHO, the International Civil Aviation Organization, Interpol and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the council for its support, adding that 11 resolutions and motions have been passed this year for the same cause by Germany, the UK, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Taiwan would continue to promote cooperation with the EU, the European Parliament and like-minded countries in Europe to advance the common interests of the global community, it added.