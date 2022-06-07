An electric-scooter rider was left stranded near the top of the 3,275m Wuling Pass on Saturday after his batteries died.
The rider was eventually rescued by a police officer on patrol, the Hualien County police said.
The rider, surnamed Wu (吳), had already crossed Provincial Highway 14A’s highest point after setting out from Taichung, but was forced to turn back just a few kilometers into his descent into Hualien due to a road closure, police said in a statement.
An officer surnamed Lin (林) found a helpless-looking Wu stranded with several kilometers still left to climb to the summit of the Wuling Pass. With the nearest battery-swapping GoStation located at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Qingjing Farm about 36km away, Lin drove Wu and his two Gogoro batteries to a nearby bus station.
Wu boarded a bus at about 10am on Saturday, before returning to his scooter with fully charged batteries at about 2:15pm and resuming his journey, police said.
Police said Wu was the third Gogoro rider this year to be found stuck near the top of the Wuling Pass due to dead batteries, adding that he had been lucky because a seasonal bus was running.
In a previous case in February, when no such service was running, the stranded person had to wait almost five hours before police were able to get him back on the road.
A pair of Gogoro batteries have a maximum range of about 55km on the steep climbs of the Wuling Pass, but there are nearly 109km separating battery-swapping GoStations on the two provincial highways, 14A and 8, that cover the route.
Police called on electric-scooter riders to appeal to the Taiwan-based Gogoro to build extra GoStations along the scenic route to prevent similar strandings.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the
MODERATE, SEVERE CASES: Many people with moderate or severe COVID-19 have comorbidities that require other treatment, but previous rules kept them in isolation Revised criteria to release people from isolation who were hospitalized with moderate or severe COVID-19 are to take effect today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that there were 80,656 new local infections, with 49 imported cases, 190 moderate or severe cases and 90 deaths. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the 90 deaths, 86 people had underlying health conditions, while the other four were unvaccinated. Fourty-four of those who died were not