The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) might conduct another distant-water carrier training drill by the end of this year, a military analyst said last week.
There are signs that China’s regional assertiveness is growing and its armed forces are becoming increasingly competent, said Jiang Hsinbiao (江炘杓), an assistant research fellow at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research.
In an analysis published on Wednesday last week, Jiang called attention to recent drills in the Western Pacific by the carrier group led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier.
Photo: Reuters
The carrier group left its home port of Qingdao on April 30, crossing the Miyako Strait, then entered the Western Pacific on May 2 for a series of training exercises, Jiang said.
After that, it entered the East China Sea on May 21 for joint sea and air drills, before returning to Qingdao on May 23, he said.
During the exercises, Shenyang J-15 fighter jets conducted the largest number of takeoffs and landings in a single day since the Liaoning was commissioned a decade ago, Jiang said.
The Shenyang jets carried out an average 15 sorties per day, which meant roughly 300 over the 20-day period, he said, adding that the aircraft were conducting nighttime and daytime training flights.
Considering the Liaoning is a medium-sized carrier equipped with only two elevators, that was a significant number of sorties, Jiang said.
While the battlegroup has carried out similar exercises in the past, the PLA focused mainly on command and coordination between the carrier and its escort vessels, which amounted to basic training, he said.
However, the exercises last month were large-scale drills carried out southeast of the Ryukyu Islands and east of Taiwan, with other PLA military units simulating enemy forces, Jiang said.
Xian H-6J strategic bombers, Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft and other PLA assets were involved in the exercises along with the Liaoning battlegroup, Jiang said.
To hone the combat-readiness of the Liaoning battlegroup, the PLA is likely to conduct a similar large-scale drill around the first island chain in the western Pacific by the end of the year, he said.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the
MODERATE, SEVERE CASES: Many people with moderate or severe COVID-19 have comorbidities that require other treatment, but previous rules kept them in isolation Revised criteria to release people from isolation who were hospitalized with moderate or severe COVID-19 are to take effect today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that there were 80,656 new local infections, with 49 imported cases, 190 moderate or severe cases and 90 deaths. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the 90 deaths, 86 people had underlying health conditions, while the other four were unvaccinated. Fourty-four of those who died were not