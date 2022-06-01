The Kaohsiung District Court yesterday handed former Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command General Division commander Chang Pei-ning (張培凝) nearly four years in prison for assisting Hong Kong businessman Hsieh Hsi-chang (謝錫璋) in developing an espionage cell in Taiwan in contravention of the National Security Act (國家安全法).
Starting in 1996, Hsieh and Chinese businessman Zeng Zhaofeng (曾昭峰) infiltrated Taiwan many times on orders of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) intelligence branch, seeking to befriend serving or retired military officers via banquets and sports events, the ruling said.
Hsieh introduced mineral ore and timber buyers to Chang, who later agreed to help Hsieh expand his intelligence cell, it said.
With a 15-day all-expenses-paid trip to Thailand, Chang turned colonel Ho Chung-chi (何忠枝), head of the Navy Command Headquarters Planning Division, and his wife, Chuang Hsiu-yun (莊秀雲).
However, Chang’s next few targets — which included Lieutenant General Shen Po-chih (伸伯之), then-deputy commander of the navy; a colonel surnamed Yu (于), then-National Defense University president; a colonel surnamed Huang (黃); and a major surnamed Shen (沈), then at Navy Command Headquarters — were not swayed.
Hsieh and Zeng left Taiwan in June 2019 and are wanted by the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office following an investigation by the Ministry of Justice Bureau of Investigation into Hsieh’s activities, the ruling said.
Chang and Ho were arrested. Chang was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison.
Ho and his wife admitted to the charges and informed on their contacts, members of a group called the Guangdong Province Overseas Liaison Office, the ruling said, adding that the couple provided what codenames the members answered to.
Because Ho and his wife pleaded guilty and helped with the case — and because they failed to actually recruit spies for the CCP — the judges sentenced them to 10 months and three months in prison respectively.
The rulings can be appealed.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
Authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易創新科技) on suspicion of illegally recruiting Taiwanese technology talent to infiltrate Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Nine people, including Wang Wen-hao (汪文浩), a Taiwanese who heads GigaDevice Taiwan’s office in Taipei, along with the company’s chief accountant, surnamed Liu (劉), and other employees, were summoned for questioning, Taipei prosecutors said. Wang was released on bail of NT$100,000 late on Tuesday night. It is the first major investigation into talent poaching by suspected Chinese-funded businesses following the legislature’s passage on Friday of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) which