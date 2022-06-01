Think tanks vow to promote Taiwan-India dialogue

By Lu Yi-hsuan and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s largest think tank, the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), with the aim of fostering high-level dialogue between the two nations.

During a video conference on Monday, the two think tanks said they would jointly publish an annual report on Taiwan-India bilateral government policies and would cooperate on organizing annual high-level talks between the two governments.

ORF president Samir Saran said he believed it was important for the two countries to understand the local risks each other was facing and the local opportunities each presented.

Representatives of the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation and India’s largest think tank, the Observer Research Foundation, sign a memorandum of understanding for high-level Taiwan-India dialogue at an online ceremony on Monday. Photo courtesy of the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation

In the face of changing political and economic situations, the two countries must work closely together to maintain regional security, he said.

In the short term, the think tanks said they would organize non-governmental exchanges, and would cooperate on research and policy advocacy, TAEF president Hsiao Hsin-huang (蕭新煌) said.

“India has already become an important partner of Taiwan under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) New Southbound Policy,” he said. “Through our diversified cooperation with ORF we can further advance mutual understanding between our two countries.”

TAEF executive director Yang Hao (楊昊) said the MOU represented an upgrading of Taiwan-India relations.

The TAEF is Taiwan’s first non-governmental think tank with a focus on South and Southeast Asian affairs. It was established in 2018 to promote comprehensive exchanges with ASEAN and South Asian countries, as well as New Zealand and Australia.

The ORF is India’s largest private, nonprofit policy think tank, dedicated to promoting Indian policy through research, international academic cooperation and dialogue.

It jointly hosts in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs the annual Raisina Dialogue in New Dehli, India’s largest conference on international politics and the economy.