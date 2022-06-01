The Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation (TAEF) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with India’s largest think tank, the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), with the aim of fostering high-level dialogue between the two nations.
During a video conference on Monday, the two think tanks said they would jointly publish an annual report on Taiwan-India bilateral government policies and would cooperate on organizing annual high-level talks between the two governments.
ORF president Samir Saran said he believed it was important for the two countries to understand the local risks each other was facing and the local opportunities each presented.
Photo courtesy of the Taiwan-Asia Exchange Foundation
In the face of changing political and economic situations, the two countries must work closely together to maintain regional security, he said.
In the short term, the think tanks said they would organize non-governmental exchanges, and would cooperate on research and policy advocacy, TAEF president Hsiao Hsin-huang (蕭新煌) said.
“India has already become an important partner of Taiwan under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) New Southbound Policy,” he said. “Through our diversified cooperation with ORF we can further advance mutual understanding between our two countries.”
TAEF executive director Yang Hao (楊昊) said the MOU represented an upgrading of Taiwan-India relations.
The TAEF is Taiwan’s first non-governmental think tank with a focus on South and Southeast Asian affairs. It was established in 2018 to promote comprehensive exchanges with ASEAN and South Asian countries, as well as New Zealand and Australia.
The ORF is India’s largest private, nonprofit policy think tank, dedicated to promoting Indian policy through research, international academic cooperation and dialogue.
It jointly hosts in collaboration with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs the annual Raisina Dialogue in New Dehli, India’s largest conference on international politics and the economy.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
Authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易創新科技) on suspicion of illegally recruiting Taiwanese technology talent to infiltrate Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Nine people, including Wang Wen-hao (汪文浩), a Taiwanese who heads GigaDevice Taiwan’s office in Taipei, along with the company’s chief accountant, surnamed Liu (劉), and other employees, were summoned for questioning, Taipei prosecutors said. Wang was released on bail of NT$100,000 late on Tuesday night. It is the first major investigation into talent poaching by suspected Chinese-funded businesses following the legislature’s passage on Friday of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) which