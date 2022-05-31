COVID-19: Cases can have isolation notices issued retroactively

Staff writer, with CNA





People who contract COVID-19 can have electronic home isolation notices retroactively reissued using a new feature on the Digital COVID-19 Certificate Web site, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Home isolation notices, which provide evidence that a person has been ordered to isolate at home, are required in some instances to secure sick pay or time off work.

Many confirmed cases had been unable to claim such benefits upon diagnosis due to a lag in the issuance of electronic isolation notices, the center said.

Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang, second right, and other government officials announce a new feature on the Digital COVID-19 Certificate Web site at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

To remedy this, people diagnosed with COVID-19 from May 1 to Thursday who have not yet received an electronic isolation notice can apply to have them reissued via the Web site (https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw), it said.

The new feature is also available for people diagnosed with COVID-19 on or after Friday who have not received an electronic isolation notice within three days, the center said.

As of 10am yesterday, more than 7,000 people had used the new feature, while about 500,000 people are eligible to apply, the CECC said.

Since May 1, about 45 percent of confirmed cases reported that they had not yet received an isolation notice, Parng I-ming (龐一鳴), director of the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Department of Information Management, told a news conference yesterday.

A function allowing close contacts to have their isolation notices reissued would be available by June 19, said Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), who worked with the CECC to develop the system.

People with mild or no symptoms are required to undergo seven days of home isolation. Those who have not received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and live under the same roof with a confirmed case need to isolate for three days.