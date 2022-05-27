ASTRONOMY
Venus eclipse visible today
Astronomy buffs have a chance to see the moon eclipse Venus today, albeit in less-than-stellar viewing conditions, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation, should be visible in Taiwan from noon to 1:03pm, and can also be observed in Hong Kong and parts of Southeast Asia, the museum said. The last time a lunar occultation of Venus could be seen in Taiwan was in 2003, and the next time will not be until 2036. Because the eclipse will occur during the day, it cannot be seen with the naked eye, although people with star tracking equatorial mounts can train their telescopes on Venus before dawn and track the planet until the occultation occurs, the museum said. Weather permitting, a narrated livestream of the event is to be broadcast on YouTube beginning at 11:40am.
WEATHER
Falling rocks injure driver
A scooter rider was taken to hospital with a broken arm after being hit by falling rocks in New Taipei City’s Wugu District (五股) on Wednesday, as areas across the nation were soaked under heavy rainfall. The man in his 50s lost his balance and broke his right arm after being hit by rocks that fell on Laiyi Road, the city’s fire department said. A weather station in the city’s Bali District (八里) recorded Wednesday’s rainfall at 184mm as of 8:50pm, while nine other locations in New Taipei City and Taoyuan recorded 157.5mm to 178mm of rain. In Alishan Township (阿里山), falling rocks damaged two cars in separate incidents on Wednesday, county police said, adding that the occupants of the vehicles were uninjured.
DIPLOMACY
Delegation tightens EU ties
A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) met with European Commission officials to discuss bilateral economic ties during its trip to Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday. The Taiwanese and European sides exchanged views on trade and investment, and discussed ways to boost economic ties, the ministry said. The visit to Brussels is part of a trip that includes a stop in Lithuania from Wednesday to today. The 24-member delegation also attended roundtable talks with about 20 representatives from European businesses, think tanks and industry associations.
DEMOCRACY SUMMIT
Lawmakers speak for Taiwan
Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) on Wednesday said he would attend the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on June 9 and 10, where he is to discuss “standing up to China’s authoritarian bullying” with foreign parliamentarians. Lim said on social media that he would take part in discussions with German, Indian and Ugandan lawmakers during the summit, organized by the Alliance of Democracies. He hopes to ensure that Taiwan’s voice is heard, and to learn from other countries’ experiences, he said. Other lawmakers attending include Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳), New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠). The summit, now in its fifth year, is scheduled to host discussions on the relationship between technology and democracy, along with ways to defend Ukraine, counter authoritarian power and build an alliance of democracies, the organizers said.
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
ADAPTING: The CECC said the policy change would happen this week at the earliest, while PCR testing stations would be used to diagnose people and prescribe drugs The general public would be able to use a positive rapid test result that has been confirmed by a doctor for COVID-19 diagnosis starting later this week at the soonest, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 79,441 new local infections and 53 deaths. The center on Saturday announced that it was expanding the rapid test diagnosis policy to people living in indigenous townships and outlying islands, starting today. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said the policy might be further expanded to include “all people” this week, at the soonest. He