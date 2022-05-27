Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ASTRONOMY

Venus eclipse visible today

Astronomy buffs have a chance to see the moon eclipse Venus today, albeit in less-than-stellar viewing conditions, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. The phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation, should be visible in Taiwan from noon to 1:03pm, and can also be observed in Hong Kong and parts of Southeast Asia, the museum said. The last time a lunar occultation of Venus could be seen in Taiwan was in 2003, and the next time will not be until 2036. Because the eclipse will occur during the day, it cannot be seen with the naked eye, although people with star tracking equatorial mounts can train their telescopes on Venus before dawn and track the planet until the occultation occurs, the museum said. Weather permitting, a narrated livestream of the event is to be broadcast on YouTube beginning at 11:40am.

WEATHER

Falling rocks injure driver

A scooter rider was taken to hospital with a broken arm after being hit by falling rocks in New Taipei City’s Wugu District (五股) on Wednesday, as areas across the nation were soaked under heavy rainfall. The man in his 50s lost his balance and broke his right arm after being hit by rocks that fell on Laiyi Road, the city’s fire department said. A weather station in the city’s Bali District (八里) recorded Wednesday’s rainfall at 184mm as of 8:50pm, while nine other locations in New Taipei City and Taoyuan recorded 157.5mm to 178mm of rain. In Alishan Township (阿里山), falling rocks damaged two cars in separate incidents on Wednesday, county police said, adding that the occupants of the vehicles were uninjured.

DIPLOMACY

Delegation tightens EU ties

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) met with European Commission officials to discuss bilateral economic ties during its trip to Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday. The Taiwanese and European sides exchanged views on trade and investment, and discussed ways to boost economic ties, the ministry said. The visit to Brussels is part of a trip that includes a stop in Lithuania from Wednesday to today. The 24-member delegation also attended roundtable talks with about 20 representatives from European businesses, think tanks and industry associations.

DEMOCRACY SUMMIT

Lawmakers speak for Taiwan

Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) on Wednesday said he would attend the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on June 9 and 10, where he is to discuss “standing up to China’s authoritarian bullying” with foreign parliamentarians. Lim said on social media that he would take part in discussions with German, Indian and Ugandan lawmakers during the summit, organized by the Alliance of Democracies. He hopes to ensure that Taiwan’s voice is heard, and to learn from other countries’ experiences, he said. Other lawmakers attending include Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳), New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) and Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠). The summit, now in its fifth year, is scheduled to host discussions on the relationship between technology and democracy, along with ways to defend Ukraine, counter authoritarian power and build an alliance of democracies, the organizers said.