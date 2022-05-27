Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kuo-tsai (王國材) yesterday pledged to continue communicating with members of the Taiwan Railway Labor Union (TRLU) over 16 regulations in the draft Taiwan railway corporation act, after the union on Wednesday canceled a strike planned for the Dragon Boat Festival on Friday next week.
“I thank the union for the decision reached on Wednesday following a rational discussion, which was a good start,” Wang told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee in Taipei. “We can now focus on discussions about the regulations with union members. I hope that there will not be strikes on long weekends anymore.”
The draft act is expected to be passed at a third reading in the legislature on Tuesday next week following a one-month negotiation between Democratic Progressive Party and opposition lawmakers.
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
The Executive Yuan and the ministry have responded to major issues highlighted by the TRLU in good faith, including enhancing railway safety, resolving issues caused by the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) accumulated debt, a more flexible use of the agency’s assets, and adjusting employee salaries and benefits, the TRLU said.
“Union members had different opinions about the strike during the meeting on Wednesday, but I told them that not too many people want to take trains with COVID-19 cases soaring nationwide,” TRLU chairman Chen Shih-chieh (陳世杰) said.
“Should we insist on taking June 3 off, it would hurt the union, the TRA and train passengers. In the end, members unanimously agreed to cancel the strike,” he said.
Although the union canceled the strike, the TRA said that it has no plans to offer more train services during the holiday as the number of passengers is expected to decline amid a domestic COVID-19 outbreak.
Except for four “homebound” services chartered by the Hualien and Taitung county governments, the schedule during the holiday would not differ much from that on a regular weekend, the TRA said.
An average of 17.22 percent of tickets for services between Thursday next week and June 6 have been booked, TRA data showed.
The number of passengers on the west coast is expected to fall to an average of 250,000 per day during the three-day holiday, down from 618,000 per day last year.
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
ADAPTING: The CECC said the policy change would happen this week at the earliest, while PCR testing stations would be used to diagnose people and prescribe drugs The general public would be able to use a positive rapid test result that has been confirmed by a doctor for COVID-19 diagnosis starting later this week at the soonest, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 79,441 new local infections and 53 deaths. The center on Saturday announced that it was expanding the rapid test diagnosis policy to people living in indigenous townships and outlying islands, starting today. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said the policy might be further expanded to include “all people” this week, at the soonest. He