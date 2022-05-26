Chiang Wan-an named as KMT pick for Taipei mayor

Staff writer, with CNA





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday selected Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) as the party’s candidate for November’s mayoral election in Taipei.

At the party’s Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) announced the selection of the 43-year-old lawmaker, who Chu described as a rising star.

Chiang’s legislative experience and solid academic background would bring about “a new chapter” for the capital’s 2.51 million residents, Chu said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an bumps fists with a supporter outside the party’s headquarters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Chiang later told reporters that he would do his best to garner the support of Taipei’s voters and that he was “confident” about winning.

The candidate highlighted issues that Taipei has grappled with, including a declining population and stalled development.

Chiang criticized the government for what he described as an inadequate response to COVID-19, which he said had hit Taipei harder than other parts of the nation.

Without providing specifics, Chiang said he would use innovative, sustainable and technological means to make Taipei a progressive and global city.

Chiang, who previously worked as a corporate lawyer in the US, returned to Taiwan in 2013 and has been a legislator since 2016.

Chiang is the son of former KMT vice chairman John Chiang (蔣孝嚴), and purported great-grandson of former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

John Chiang in 2005 changed his surname from Chang (章) to Chiang, and his family followed suit.

After graduating from National Chengchi University with a dual bachelor’s degree in diplomacy and law, Chiang Wan-an obtained a Juris Doctor in 2006 from the University of Pennsylvania.

Other parties have yet to announce their candidates for Taipei’s mayoral election, which is to take place on Nov. 26.

Media reports have over the past few months named Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) of the DPP, and Deputy Taipei Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) of the People First Party as potential challengers to Chiang Wan-an.

The KMT also announced the selection of former legislator Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑) and Legislator Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) as the party’s candidates for Keelung mayor and Nantou County commissioner respectively.