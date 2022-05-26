Law enforcement authorities yesterday said they have arrested 10 people suspected of illegal logging after finding sawn-off blocks of valuable trees and working tools at their camps in the mountains of Chiayi County.
The 10 were taken to the Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning, with a man surnamed Yeh (葉), 27, suspected of being the leader of the illegal logging operation. Yeh and three other suspects were denied bail and placed in detention.
Prosecutor Lee Peng-cheng (李鵬程) headed the investigation, working in coordination with the National Police Agency’s Seventh Special Police Corps and other law enforcement units to carry out the arrests at the camps and other locations in the county’s mountainous areas.
Photo: CNA
Lee and other officers put on display 20 wood blocks, three tree burrs and two vehicles allegedly used to transport the cut-off timber sections from the mountain areas to meet buyers.
The wood blocks were cut from valuable and protected species, including Taiwanese cypress, Formosan red crypress and Taiwanese yellow cedar, Lee said, adding that the total loot weighed about 113kg and would have fetched an estimated NT$3 million (US$101,502) on the black market.
Lee said Yeh and his father were in charge of a group of “mountain rats” (山老鼠) — a criminal ring that puts up camps and temporary shelters in mountainous areas to illegally cut trees or poach wild animals, including endangered species, or engage in other illegal activities that cause environmental damage.
Yeh and his father also hired undocumented Vietnamese workers who had skipped their contracts and taken on jobs in the underground economy, Lee said, after questioning two Vietnamese, surnamed Nguyen and Vo, who were among the 10 people arrested.
Lee credited the arrests to the Seventh Special Police Corps, which had been investigating the case for more than five months, conducting surveillance, following up on tips and leads, and tracking and monitoring the group’s movements around Alishan (阿里山) and the restricted hiking trail of Mianyue (眠月線), an abandoned, dilapidated railway line dating back to the Japanese colonial era.
“We must not allow these ‘mountain rats’ to destroy the forests, which are treasures that belong to all citizens,” Lee said.
“It is important for police and civilians in these areas to work together and cooperate to protect our forests and mountains from destruction,” he added.
People are urged to contact local police agencies if they encounter or observe suspicious people or activities in the mountains to stop illegal logging, he said.
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
ADAPTING: The CECC said the policy change would happen this week at the earliest, while PCR testing stations would be used to diagnose people and prescribe drugs The general public would be able to use a positive rapid test result that has been confirmed by a doctor for COVID-19 diagnosis starting later this week at the soonest, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 79,441 new local infections and 53 deaths. The center on Saturday announced that it was expanding the rapid test diagnosis policy to people living in indigenous townships and outlying islands, starting today. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said the policy might be further expanded to include “all people” this week, at the soonest. He