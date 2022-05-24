Seven large receipt lottery prizes remain unclaimed

WORTH MILLIONS: Three unclaimed NT$10 million prize-winning invoices were issued in Cianjhen, Sanmin and Gangshan districts in Kaohsiung

Staff writer, with CNA





Seven large prizes in the receipt lottery for January and February have not yet been claimed, including three worth NT$10 million (US$337,610) each, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The three unclaimed NT$10 million prize-winning uniform invoices, as they are formally called, were among 11 special prizes drawn for the first two months of the year, and carried the number 18927486, the ministry said.

They were all issued in Kaohsiung, including one for a NT$76 food purchase at MLD shopping mall in the city’s Cianjhen District (前鎮), the ministry said.

A woman holds sales receipts in a store on Jan. 25. Photo: Yang Ya-min, Taipei Times

One was issued for NT$139 at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sanmin District (三民), while the other was for NT$7,616 at a fashion store in Gangshan District (岡山), it said.

Meanwhile, four of the 12 grand prizes of NT$2 million each were also unclaimed as of Monday, the ministry said, adding that the winning number on those receipts was 82050976.

They were issued for a NT$110 purchase at an ice cream store in Pingtung County, NT$273 spent in the App Store, and NT$65 for cigarettes and NT$125 for food at two 7-Eleven convenience stores in Tainan, the ministry said.

Holders of the winning receipt numbers are urged to claim their prizes before the deadline on Sunday next week, it said.

The uniform invoice lottery is drawn every two months, offering prizes ranging from millions of New Taiwan dollars to NT$200, based on the eight-digit numbers on the receipts.

The ministry, which manages the lottery, said the goal is to give consumers an incentive to ask for receipts so that retailers cannot avoid paying taxes on the revenue.