EPA publishes carbon emissions guide

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday published guidelines for corporations to verify their greenhouse gas emissions to help the government meet its carbon reduction policy.

The Guide to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Verification Processes is aimed at helping small to medium-sized enterprises verify their carbon emissions, the agency said.

The first part of the guide defines the verification process, why it must be conducted and who must be verified, EPA Climate Change Office Director Tsai Ling-yi (蔡玲儀) said.

Environmental Protection Administration Climate Change Office Director Tsai Ling-yi holds a copy of the Guide to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Verification Processes at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times

The second part details how companies are to use EPA tools to carry out the verification, while the third and final parts address how the procedure would be handled for large carbon emitters, she said.

Companies the agency identifies as major carbon emission producers, those regulated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs as part of its sustainable development road map or those determined to be a vital part of supply chains must have their emissions data re-verified by a third party, she said, adding that certain firms would be exempt from third-party verification.

The government’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 can only be met if all parties work toward that target, Tsai said.

The government cannot set policies for reducing carbon emissions until it knows which companies and industries are the biggest producers of carbon emissions, she added.

The guide had originally targeted only industries believed to be large carbon emitters, but has been made more approachable for smaller businesses to help reduce their carbon emissions as well, she said.

Starting next month, the EPA is to meet with representatives of industries to help them through the process of verifying their carbon emission sources and come up with solutions to reduce emissions, she said.