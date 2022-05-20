The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) yesterday published guidelines for corporations to verify their greenhouse gas emissions to help the government meet its carbon reduction policy.
The Guide to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Verification Processes is aimed at helping small to medium-sized enterprises verify their carbon emissions, the agency said.
The first part of the guide defines the verification process, why it must be conducted and who must be verified, EPA Climate Change Office Director Tsai Ling-yi (蔡玲儀) said.
Photo: Lo Chi, Taipei Times
The second part details how companies are to use EPA tools to carry out the verification, while the third and final parts address how the procedure would be handled for large carbon emitters, she said.
Companies the agency identifies as major carbon emission producers, those regulated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs as part of its sustainable development road map or those determined to be a vital part of supply chains must have their emissions data re-verified by a third party, she said, adding that certain firms would be exempt from third-party verification.
The government’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 can only be met if all parties work toward that target, Tsai said.
The government cannot set policies for reducing carbon emissions until it knows which companies and industries are the biggest producers of carbon emissions, she added.
The guide had originally targeted only industries believed to be large carbon emitters, but has been made more approachable for smaller businesses to help reduce their carbon emissions as well, she said.
Starting next month, the EPA is to meet with representatives of industries to help them through the process of verifying their carbon emission sources and come up with solutions to reduce emissions, she said.
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday. About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said. The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning
ASEAN BATTLEGROUND: Japan and Australia could be drawn into Pacific tensions as China sets its sights on the Diaoyutai Islands and further beyond the first island chain Tensions between China and the US in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to intensify, the National Security Bureau and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, recommending that Taiwan continue to emphasize its shared values and interests to encourage resistance to Chinese aggression. US commitments in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to continue unabated despite the war in Ukraine, as Beijing takes advantage of the conflict to expand its influence in the region, the agencies said in reports delivered to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on Sunday, ahead of a hearing yesterday on regional developments and trends. Although Russia’s invasion of
ONLINE REPORT: Confirmed cases filling out the online contact tracing report can check a box to indicate that a close contact had received a booster dose, an official said The guidelines for diagnosing COVID-19 have been revised to include people aged 65 or older who test positive with a rapid test that is confirmed by a healthcare worker, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 65,794 new local infections. The CECC had first announced the change on Monday, before publishing the new guidelines. Starting today, people aged 65 or older, regardless of whether they are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, can be classified as a confirmed COVID-19 case by a healthcare professional, based on a positive result from an antigen rapid test, said