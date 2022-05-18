A postal laundry service is unveiled by Chunghwa Post

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





People can drop off and pick up laundry using Chunghwa Post’s iPostbox service after the postal company formed a partnership with U-Wash, a local laundry service chain.

The service is accessed by making a reservation through the U-Wash app, and using the laundry delivery and pick-up service to obtain a serial number and a verification code for iPostbox, Chunghwa Post said.

At an iPostbox locker terminal, a user selects “delivery to designated accounts” and scans a QR code on a shipping note, before placing the laundry in the locker assigned by the system, the company said.

A woman holds a box of laundry at a Chunghwa Post iPostbox locker in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Chunghwa Post

The washing firm picks up the laundry and returns it — washed, dried and folded — to the same locker, Chunghwa Post said.

The largest locker can accommodate 6kg of laundry, it said.

The service costs NT$420 per delivery, which includes laundry service fees and delivery charges, it said.

With more than 2,400 iPostbox terminals across Taiwan, the iPostbox system has become the nation’s largest smart logistics network, it said, adding that the system has integrated materials, information and financial flows, it said.

Businesses are increasingly delivering products through iPostbox, as it allows people to send and deliver mail and packages at any time, it said.

In addition to the laundry service, businesses that use the iPostbox service include e-commerce sites, online auction operators, bartering platforms, coffee capsule recyclers and logistics service providers, it said.

About 1.44 million pieces of mail and packages were sent and received through iPostbox from January to last month, up 22 percent from a year earlier, it said.