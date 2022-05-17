SOCIETY
Pangolins debut in Prague
Two Formosan pangolins on loan from Taipei Zoo on Sunday debuted at Prague Zoo, with Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib praising the cities’ ties. Prague Zoo named the male and female pangolins Hugo and Fazolka respectively, following the results of an online poll, Hrib said at a welcoming party. Representative to the Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡) joined Hrib and zoo director Miroslav Bobek at a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the pangolins’ enclosure. Prague Zoo is the second zoo in Europe to host pangolins from Taiwan, after Germany’s Zoo Leipzig. Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said the loan of the pangolins to Prague was aimed at creating a breeding network in Europe. The pair arrived in the Czech Republic last month.
WEATHER
Rain lowers temperatures
A stationary front in the Bashi Channel, coupled with increased moisture arriving from southern China, yesterday brought downpours across the nation, particularly in western and northeastern areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 3pm, Nantou County’s Hehuanshan (合歡山) accumulated the most rainfall at 134.5mm, the bureau said. Temperatures yesterday fell slightly nationwide due to a persistent northeasterly wind, with highs of 18°C to 20°C and lows of about 16°C to 18°C forecast for northern and northeastern Taiwan. At 8am, Miaoli County’s Sihu Township (西湖) and New Taipei City’s Shimen District (石門) had recorded nationwide lows of 14.7°C, followed by Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) with 15°C.
SOCIETY
Event highlights photography
An exhibition of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs is to open next month at Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei’s Zhongzheng (中正), event organizer Media Sphere Communications said. The event, titled “Shooting — The Pulitzer Prize for Photojournalism’s 80th Anniversary,” is to showcase 13 images that won the prize in photojournalism to mark the anniversary, it said. The display would include photos of scenes of daily life in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic and chaos during the US’ departure from Afghanistan, which won the prize in the feature and breaking news categories respectively, it said. Scenes of the pandemic from around the world are to be featured in a special collection at the exhibition, it added. The event is to run from June 3 to Sept. 25.
HEALTH
No radiation in imports
Japanese food shipments from areas recently removed from an import ban, which was implemented following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, have all passed radiation inspections since February, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said yesterday. The imports from Fukushima and four nearby prefectures have been inspected batch-by-batch at the border for radioactive residue since Feb. 21, when the ban was lifted after 11 years, he said. As of Friday, about 180 shipments of food products have arrived from the prefectures, and none of them have been found to contain excessive levels of radioactivity, he said. Twenty-two batches of food imports from the areas failed inspections, but not because of radioactive contamination, he added. One shipment of strawberries was found to contain high levels of pesticide, while the others were rejected because they failed to meet standards for Chinese-language labeling, he said.
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
About 300 members of the Pilots Union Taoyuan and their families yesterday rallied outside the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taipei to protest against not being allowed to take COVID-19 rapid tests instead of undergoing home quarantine. The CECC on April 27 announced a shortened quarantine period for Taiwan-based airline crew members. The new policy applies to crew members who have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior and requires them to undergo four days of quarantine followed by four days of self-health management for those returning from long-haul flights, and five days of