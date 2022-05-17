Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SOCIETY

Pangolins debut in Prague

Two Formosan pangolins on loan from Taipei Zoo on Sunday debuted at Prague Zoo, with Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib praising the cities’ ties. Prague Zoo named the male and female pangolins Hugo and Fazolka respectively, following the results of an online poll, Hrib said at a welcoming party. Representative to the Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡) joined Hrib and zoo director Miroslav Bobek at a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of the pangolins’ enclosure. Prague Zoo is the second zoo in Europe to host pangolins from Taiwan, after Germany’s Zoo Leipzig. Taipei Zoo spokesman Eric Tsao (曹先紹) said the loan of the pangolins to Prague was aimed at creating a breeding network in Europe. The pair arrived in the Czech Republic last month.

WEATHER

Rain lowers temperatures

A stationary front in the Bashi Channel, coupled with increased moisture arriving from southern China, yesterday brought downpours across the nation, particularly in western and northeastern areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. As of 3pm, Nantou County’s Hehuanshan (合歡山) accumulated the most rainfall at 134.5mm, the bureau said. Temperatures yesterday fell slightly nationwide due to a persistent northeasterly wind, with highs of 18°C to 20°C and lows of about 16°C to 18°C forecast for northern and northeastern Taiwan. At 8am, Miaoli County’s Sihu Township (西湖) and New Taipei City’s Shimen District (石門) had recorded nationwide lows of 14.7°C, followed by Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) with 15°C.

SOCIETY

Event highlights photography

An exhibition of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs is to open next month at Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei’s Zhongzheng (中正), event organizer Media Sphere Communications said. The event, titled “Shooting — The Pulitzer Prize for Photojournalism’s 80th Anniversary,” is to showcase 13 images that won the prize in photojournalism to mark the anniversary, it said. The display would include photos of scenes of daily life in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic and chaos during the US’ departure from Afghanistan, which won the prize in the feature and breaking news categories respectively, it said. Scenes of the pandemic from around the world are to be featured in a special collection at the exhibition, it added. The event is to run from June 3 to Sept. 25.

HEALTH

No radiation in imports

Japanese food shipments from areas recently removed from an import ban, which was implemented following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, have all passed radiation inspections since February, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said yesterday. The imports from Fukushima and four nearby prefectures have been inspected batch-by-batch at the border for radioactive residue since Feb. 21, when the ban was lifted after 11 years, he said. As of Friday, about 180 shipments of food products have arrived from the prefectures, and none of them have been found to contain excessive levels of radioactivity, he said. Twenty-two batches of food imports from the areas failed inspections, but not because of radioactive contamination, he added. One shipment of strawberries was found to contain high levels of pesticide, while the others were rejected because they failed to meet standards for Chinese-language labeling, he said.