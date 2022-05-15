A group of US representatives has called on US President Joe Biden to visit Taiwan during his upcoming trip to Asia as a show of the US’ commitment to the nation amid China’s “bullying.”
Biden is slated to visit South Korea and Japan from Friday to May 24 — his first visit to Asia as president.
Biden is to hold talks with his Korean and Japanese counterparts, as well as meet with the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue during his stay in Tokyo, the White House said.
Photo: AFP
In light of frequent incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes, the inclusion of Taiwan in Biden’s itinerary would demonstrate what his administration has called its “rock-solid commitment to Taiwan,” said a letter to Biden dated Thursday and jointly signed by nine US representatives.
Such a visit would also show the administration’s support for the Taiwan Relations Act, the letter said, adding that the White House has been sending mixed messages about Taiwan.
The act requires the US to provide Taiwan with weapons for self-defense and expand economic cooperation with the nation, but the letter said that the representatives were troubled by indications that the administration might delay delivery of M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers and shoulder-fired Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Taiwan, as well as by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s (戴琪) refusal to commit to Taiwan’s inclusion in the planned Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
“We are also concerned that it may reward — and further encourage — China’s relentless campaign of bullying to isolate Taiwan,” the letter said.
Citing the Taiwan Travel Act, which encourages high-ranking US officials to visit Taiwan and meet with their counterparts, the lawmakers called on Biden to visit Taiwan to be “consistent with the spirit of that law.”
The letter was signed by US representatives Tom Tiffany, Scott Perry, Nancy Mace, Louie Gohmert, Lisa McClain, Pete Stauber, Michelle Steel, Bob Good and Ronny Jackson.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the