Kaohsiung to host Golden Melody Awards in July

Staff writer, with CNA





Kaohsiung in July is to host the Golden Melody Awards for the first time in 17 years, the Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday.

Kaohsiung last hosted the awards, which recognize the best talent in the Taiwanese music industry, in 2005, and before that in 2002 and 2001.

The city was chosen to host this year’s program after considering scheduling, location, attendees and Kaohsiung residents’ passion for the event, the ministry said.

The 33rd Golden Melody Awards vision poster is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Television

The 33rd Golden Melody Awards are scheduled to be presented at Kaohsiung Arena on July 2, and will celebrate Taiwanese music produced in Mandarin, Hoklo, Hakka and indigenous languages.

The awards show hopes to further promote southern Taiwan’s local art and music, as well as provide a boost to local businesses, the ministry said.

The awards-related Golden Music Festival is to lead the Golden Melody ceremony at the Kaohsiung Music Center from June 24 to June 26.

It is to include music symposiums and workshops by industry leaders, along with many other activities, the ministry said, adding that these events are to highlight Kaohsiung’s role in Taiwan’s music industry.

The festival was created in 2014 to use the prestige of the Golden Melody Awards to invigorate the music business and give public recognition to industry talent and other professionals.

It will be the first time the Kaohsiung Music Center is hosting the festival since it opened in October last year.