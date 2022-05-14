A central government order nullifying food safety regulations put in place by local governments requiring “ractopamine-free products” was judged to be legal, the Constitutional Court said yesterday.
The court cited articles of the Constitution and the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法) in its sixth judgement, affirming the authority of the central government to insist that food safety regulations be followed and to direct the nation’s trade policy.
The local governments of Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung, Chiayi County and Tainan appealed to the court over the central government order after they adopted a “zero tolerance” policy toward ractopamine residue in US pork imports.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in August 2020 said that Taiwan would allow imports of pork containing ractopamine residue, with the order taking effect on Jan. 1 last year.
The Executive Yuan on Dec. 31, 2020, announced that local government bans on imported pork containing ractopamine were in contravention of the central government’s authority and were invalided when the import restrictions were lifted.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) at the time pledged to help local governments to seek a constitutional ruling on the legality of the central government’s move to invalidate local ractopamine bans.
Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) read the ruling at the Constitutional Court yesterday.
Article 15 of the act stipulates that the central government has the authority to place restrictions on processing and preparation of raw materials and edible parts for food use, Hsu said.
Article 18-1 stipulates that “businesses in food processing and its raw materials ... shall conform to safety, sanitation and quality standards ... as prescribed by the central authority,” while Article 21 sets out the requirements for “review and approval by the central authority,” including health risk assessments for food manufacturing, processing, input of additives, preparation, packaging, import and export of food products, and registration and permit requirements, he said.
Moreover, Article 107 of the Constitution stipulates that the central government has the power of legislation and administration of foreign trade policy in the section delineating the “powers between central and local governments,” he added.
The Constitution’s Article 118 stipulates that “self-government of municipalities comes under the direct jurisdiction of the Executive Yuan,” so local jurisdictions must not contradict or exceed the powers of the central government, he said.
The hierarchy of authority is a series of concentric circles, with village and township authorities in the middle, county and city bodies encircling them — as they have a greater degree of self-government ability — while the central government is the national authority encircling all the others, Hsu said.
“Local ordinances are constrained by the central government’s powers, as legislative statues and the Constitution stipulate,” Hsu said.
The KMT expressed regret over the ruling, which it said would harm the intent of the self-governing framework for local governments, who make decisions that are in the best interests of their local constituents.
“We once again would like to condemn the central government for opening the door to imports of pork products containing ractopamine,” the party said. “This move has endangered the health and food safety of Taiwanese.”
The Executive Yuan said it welcomed yesterday’s judgement.
Government agencies would work with local governments on this matter to ensure food safety and to safeguard the health of everyone in Taiwan in accordance with international standards and based on scientific evidence, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of