DIPLOMACY
Israel, Taiwan ink social pact
Taiwan and Israel have signed a joint declaration to bolster bilateral cooperation in the areas of social welfare and social services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. It was signed on Wednesday via videoconference by representative to Israel Lee Ya-ping (李雅萍) in Tel Aviv, and Israel’s representative to Taiwan, Omer Caspi, in Taipei. The signing ceremony was presided over by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) and Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) in Taipei, along with Israeli Welfare and Social Affairs Director-General Sigal Moran in Tel Aviv, it said. The declaration marks the 30th cooperation pact between Taiwan and Israel, and the fifth since 2020, the ministry said.
PHILIPPINES
Marcos congratulated on win
Taiwan yesterday sent a goodwill message to Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his victory in the Philippine presidential election, while expressing its desire to bolster ties with his country. “Congratulations to the Filipino people on the successful national elections on May 9,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. She also congratulated president-elect Marcos on his victory, adding that Taiwan is looking forward to working with the new administration to improve cooperation. The Philippines is an important partner in Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, and the countries have maintained productive exchanges over the years, Ou said. More than 150,000 Filipinos live in Taiwan, most of them migrant workers or immigrants married to Taiwanese, she said.
GOVERNMENT
Control Yuan VP nominated
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday nominated People First Party (PFP) Secretary-General Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) to serve as vice president of the Control Yuan. Lee’s nomination has been sent to the Legislative Yuan for review and approval, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said. Lee, 62, served five consecutive terms as a legislator, from 2002 to 2020. The Control Yuan is responsible for investigating and handling disciplinary matters regarding public servants and agencies. Lee yesterday said he was resigning as PFP secretary-general, and would quit the party and withdraw from all political activities. The post of Control Yuan vice president has been vacant since 2020, when Tsai’s nomination of Justin Huang (黃健庭), a former Taitung County commissioner from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), failed after criticism from the DPP and KMT.
JUSTICE
Dai facing 24-year term
Prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a 24-year prison sentence for independent Chiayi City Councilor Dai Ning (戴寧) over charges that she allegedly embezzled NT$5.18 million (US$173,691) from staff expenses. The Taiwan Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office said that Dai had for more than a decade personally collected government-paid salaries of four people listed as staff, but who did not work for her. Dai had access to bank accounts belonging to the four assumed staff members, and withdrew salaries and bonuses paid between June 2012 and February, prosecutors said. Dai has denied knowing anything about the scheme, saying only that her father, himself a former councilor who died not long after Dai was arrested, had been responsible for hiring her staff. Prosecutors sought the severe term given what they called a “lack of remorse” and trying to pass responsibility to her father.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of
INDIRECT MESSAGE? Chinese planes might have entered Taiwan’s ADIZ to take part in drills with a carrier group that was about 500km off the east coast, an analyst said The Chinese military yesterday said it had conducted live-fire drills in waters and airspace off Taiwan’s eastern and southwestern coasts from Friday to Sunday to test and upgrade its joint combat capabilities. The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) posted the news on Chinese messaging platform WeChat. Over the past few days, authorities in Taiwan and Japan have observed deployments of Chinese planes and ships near Taiwan from a PLA carrier group of five destroyers, a frigate and a resupply ship led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier. The Japanese Ministry of Defense first announced on Monday last week that