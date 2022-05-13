Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

Israel, Taiwan ink social pact

Taiwan and Israel have signed a joint declaration to bolster bilateral cooperation in the areas of social welfare and social services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. It was signed on Wednesday via videoconference by representative to Israel Lee Ya-ping (李雅萍) in Tel Aviv, and Israel’s representative to Taiwan, Omer Caspi, in Taipei. The signing ceremony was presided over by Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui (俞大?) and Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) in Taipei, along with Israeli Welfare and Social Affairs Director-General Sigal Moran in Tel Aviv, it said. The declaration marks the 30th cooperation pact between Taiwan and Israel, and the fifth since 2020, the ministry said.

PHILIPPINES

Marcos congratulated on win

Taiwan yesterday sent a goodwill message to Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his victory in the Philippine presidential election, while expressing its desire to bolster ties with his country. “Congratulations to the Filipino people on the successful national elections on May 9,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said. She also congratulated president-elect Marcos on his victory, adding that Taiwan is looking forward to working with the new administration to improve cooperation. The Philippines is an important partner in Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, and the countries have maintained productive exchanges over the years, Ou said. More than 150,000 Filipinos live in Taiwan, most of them migrant workers or immigrants married to Taiwanese, she said.

GOVERNMENT

Control Yuan VP nominated

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday nominated People First Party (PFP) Secretary-General Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) to serve as vice president of the Control Yuan. Lee’s nomination has been sent to the Legislative Yuan for review and approval, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said. Lee, 62, served five consecutive terms as a legislator, from 2002 to 2020. The Control Yuan is responsible for investigating and handling disciplinary matters regarding public servants and agencies. Lee yesterday said he was resigning as PFP secretary-general, and would quit the party and withdraw from all political activities. The post of Control Yuan vice president has been vacant since 2020, when Tsai’s nomination of Justin Huang (黃健庭), a former Taitung County commissioner from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), failed after criticism from the DPP and KMT.

JUSTICE

Dai facing 24-year term

Prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a 24-year prison sentence for independent Chiayi City Councilor Dai Ning (戴寧) over charges that she allegedly embezzled NT$5.18 million (US$173,691) from staff expenses. The Taiwan Chiayi District Prosecutors’ Office said that Dai had for more than a decade personally collected government-paid salaries of four people listed as staff, but who did not work for her. Dai had access to bank accounts belonging to the four assumed staff members, and withdrew salaries and bonuses paid between June 2012 and February, prosecutors said. Dai has denied knowing anything about the scheme, saying only that her father, himself a former councilor who died not long after Dai was arrested, had been responsible for hiring her staff. Prosecutors sought the severe term given what they called a “lack of remorse” and trying to pass responsibility to her father.