Pregnant women can receive Paxlovid: CECC

CAREFULLY ASSESS: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said that prescribing doctors must present the benefits and risks, and obtain consent

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The people who can be prescribed Paxlovid, an oral antiviral drug for treating COVID-19, now includes pregnant women, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that pregnant women can now be given a Paxlovid prescription, although the prescribing doctor should thoroughly explain the potential benefits and risks of taking the drug during pregnancy, and obtain the woman’s consent before prescribing it.

A specialist meeting on Tuesday that included representatives from the Taiwan Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Taiwan Society of Perinatology decided that pregnant women, especially those with underlying health conditions, have a higher risk of complications or severe illness after contracting COVID-19, Lo said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, center, talks to reporters while visiting Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Beitou District yesterday. Photo: CNA

However, there is not enough clinical data on using Paxlovid to treat pregnant women, and the recommendations from regulatory agencies based on animal experiments are inconsistent, which is why the patient must understand the potential benefits and risks of taking the drug, he said.

If the doctor determines that the benefits outweigh the risks, clearly informs the infected pregnant woman of her situation, and obtains her consent, the drug can be prescribed, Lo said.

Another oral antiviral, molnupiravir, is not recommended for pregnant women, he added.

Lo said that some COVID-19 patients have complained that they were not prescribed Paxlovid, but there are four eligibility criteria: being age 12 or older; weighing at least 40kg; five days having passed since the onset of symptoms and no supplemental oxygen required; having an illness with mild to moderate symptoms; and having at least one of the 14 indicators for a high risk of developing severe symptoms.

The criteria, which are similar to those in other countries, are flexible, he said, adding that doctors need to know all of a person’s medications, because Paxlovid should not be taken with some drugs.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Administration has added a mechanism to its NHI Medi-Cloud System that automatically notes the drugs that should not be taken with Paxlovid, so doctors can check for potential drug interactions by entering the patient’s NHI number, Lo said.

Paxlovid is not suitable for all people with COVID-19, so doctors should carefully assess each patient’s condition and drug use before prescribing the drug, he said.