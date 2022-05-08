Deputy Minister of Health Lee Li-feng (李麗芬) and other government officials are to travel to Geneva, Switzerland, later this month during the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA), even though Taiwan has not been invited to attend, her ministry said yesterday.
Lee and the other officials are hoping to meet on the sidelines with representatives from WHO member countries in a bid to hold discussions and garner support for Taiwan’s participation in the forum, the Ministry of Health said, without providing details of the officials’ agenda.
Minister of Health Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said at his daily news briefing that he had planned to lead the group to Geneva, but could not, as he must manage Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) during an outbreak of domestic COVID-19 cases.
Photo: CNA
Chen said he has delegated the role to his deputy Lee, who is to share Taiwan’s healthcare experiences on the sidelines of the annual WHA, as has been done in the past.
The WHA, the decisionmaking body of the WHO, is this year to meet in a hybrid format, featuring in-person and virtual meetings after two years of videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan was removed from the WHO in 1972 after losing its US seat when the organization switched official recognition to Beijing.
Taiwan participated in WHA events as an observer from 2009 to 2016 under the designation “Chinese Taipei,” when relations between the countries were warmer during the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) administration in Taiwan.
However, Taiwan has since 2017 been excluded from the WHA due to opposition from Beijing, which has taken a hard line against President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the Democratic Progressive Party for asserting Taiwan’s sovereignty more strongly than the previous government.
Nonetheless, Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and other friendly nations have voiced support for its participation in international organizations, including the WHA.
The US House of Representatives late last month unanimously passed a bill to ask Washington to help Taiwan regain its WHA observer status.
The bill, which cleared the US Senate in August last year, is to be sent to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Lawmakers in nations such as Denmark, Latvia and Slovakia, as well as the European Parliament, have passed resolutions in support of Taiwan’s WHA participation.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it was working with the health ministry to find a way for Taiwan to attend this year as an observer.
The ministry said that it would continue to express the wishes of Taiwan’s 23.9 million people through international channels, such as social media and online videos, to inform the world about the country’s contributions to global health and what it learned from its hadling of the pandemic.
UNITY: ‘Deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan is in everyone’s interest,’ former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Heino Klinck said The US has for the first time held high-level talks with the UK over how they can cooperate more to reduce the likelihood of war with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and US National Security Council China and Taiwan Senior Director Laura Rosenberger held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said in a report yesterday. It quoted “three people familiar with the stepped-up engagement” as saying that the “US wanted to boost cooperation with European allies, such as the UK,
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
The construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) new wafer plant in Kaohsiung is to begin next month, the Kaohsiung City government said on Saturday. The plan for the factory passed an environmental impact assessment in the middle of last month. The plant would be built in an industrial park in Nanzih District (楠梓) after the city releases the site to TSMC this month, the city government said in a statement. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said his administration also on Saturday approved a plan establishing the Nanzih Industrial Park. The presence of TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in the park reflects
COOPERATION CRUCIAL: As the CECC reported 17,801 local cases, it said it would implement five strategies to reduce overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms People with no symptoms must have tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test to be eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Many emergency rooms in Taipei and New Taipei City have been crowded with people waiting to receive a PCR test in the past few days. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said five measures would be implemented to preserve the critical medical capacity at emergency rooms. The center has asked local governments to set up additional community testing stations based on the COVID-19 situation