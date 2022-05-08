The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is to screen several restored Hoklo-language films from the 1960s as part of Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.
The “Dreaming Impossible Dreams” virtual film series is to stream six black-and-white Taiwanese movies, including The Husband’s Secret (丈夫的秘密), Fantasy of the Deer Warrior (大俠梅花鹿), Little Heroes vs Two Masked Villains (雙雄大鬥雙假面), Romance at Lungshan Temple (龍山寺之戀), The Best Secret Agent (天字第一號) and Six Suspects (六個嫌疑犯).
The low-budget films were among more than 1,200 black-and-white movies featuring actors speaking primarily Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) in the 1950s and 1960s, but only about 200 of the movies from that era have been identified and catalogued, the museum said in a statement.
Photo: CNA
The online series, which runs from May 18-31, “completely shatters preconceptions about the Taiwanese New Wave and Second New Wave periods” of cinema, the museum said.
Despite being made during the Martial Law era, when the government was promoting films that focused on “positive themes” and “traditional values,” these movies explored themes of longing, lust, adventure and fantasy.
“The 1960s was the golden age of Taiwanese-language film production, but most reels have been lost or destroyed,” the Taiwan Academy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles said on Friday.
A small selection of the films are being restored by the Taiwan Film and Audiovisual Institute to make them suitable for theatrical viewing, the museum said.
As part of a digital restoration project, the institute in the past few years has been helping to restore films from this era, the academy said.
The upcoming screening would be the first time that the museum has featured Hoklo films to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month.
To help foreign audiences better understand the Taiwanese films, the curators of the series produced six “bonus content” videos, with guests such as Taiwanese-American author Charles Yu (游朝凱), who won the 2020 National Book Award for his novel Interior Chinatown and also wrote for the HBO series Westworld.
Although the online series is free, viewers must RSVP at www.lacma.org/event/dreaming.
UNITY: ‘Deterring Chinese aggression against Taiwan is in everyone’s interest,’ former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for East Asia Heino Klinck said The US has for the first time held high-level talks with the UK over how they can cooperate more to reduce the likelihood of war with China over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and US National Security Council China and Taiwan Senior Director Laura Rosenberger held a meeting on Taiwan with UK representatives in early March, the newspaper said in a report yesterday. It quoted “three people familiar with the stepped-up engagement” as saying that the “US wanted to boost cooperation with European allies, such as the UK,
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
The construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) new wafer plant in Kaohsiung is to begin next month, the Kaohsiung City government said on Saturday. The plan for the factory passed an environmental impact assessment in the middle of last month. The plant would be built in an industrial park in Nanzih District (楠梓) after the city releases the site to TSMC this month, the city government said in a statement. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said his administration also on Saturday approved a plan establishing the Nanzih Industrial Park. The presence of TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in the park reflects
COOPERATION CRUCIAL: As the CECC reported 17,801 local cases, it said it would implement five strategies to reduce overcrowding in hospital emergency rooms People with no symptoms must have tested positive for COVID-19 using a rapid test to be eligible for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday. Many emergency rooms in Taipei and New Taipei City have been crowded with people waiting to receive a PCR test in the past few days. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said five measures would be implemented to preserve the critical medical capacity at emergency rooms. The center has asked local governments to set up additional community testing stations based on the COVID-19 situation